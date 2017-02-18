Play Facebook

Thousands of people nationwide have vowed to spend their Presidents Day Weekend protesting President Donald Trump and his policies at "Not My President's Day" rallies scheduled to take place in at least 25 cities across the country.

Here is a look at some of this weekend's biggest demonstrations:

Location of Trump protests happening over President's Day Weekend. Sam Petulla

SATURDAY

"President's Day Weekend March and Rally - In support of all Immigrants and Refugees," Dallas

In Dallas, nearly 1,000 protesters flooded the streets chanting, "Immigrants are welcome here," and waving placards that read, "She persisted, and so shall we," in reference to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and the line, "Immigrants, we get the job done," from the Broadway musical "Hamilton."

"My parents are immigrants, they came here in the late 80s, and I can't allow their memory of what they've done and I can't let their sacrifices be impugned by people wanting to scapegoat brown people and black people for all the problems America has," one protester said. "We're not the problem, we're the solution."

That sentiment was echoed in the demands of the protest's organizer, Eric Ramsey. He said he hopes the rally's large showing will "let the establishment know that we do not agree with the hateful policies they are putting into place that further marginalize these communities."

"Free the People Immigration March / Sanctuary for All," Los Angeles

Despite torrential rain that drenched Southern California Friday, thousands of pro-immigrant supporters marched through the streets of Los Angeles in protest of President Trump's immigration policies.

A demonstrator named Ashley said she was marching for her father who came to the United States from Mexico to be with his children and now works as a gardener.

"He's been trying for many many years to get his green card," she said. "It does take time and it takes a lot of money, and he's a gardener."

Demonstrators also demanded "an immediate stop to the ICE raids and deportations," and for Los Angeles to be established as a sanctuary city.

"Mourning The Presidency: A Mock Funeral for President's Day," New York

In New York City's Washington Square, hundreds attended a mock funeral for President's Day. Protesters dressed in black, listened as a eulogy was delivered for the American presidency.

Others adapted the lyrics to the hymn Amazing Grace to speak out against the president and GOP members of Congress.

The mock New Orleans-styled funeral still held a serious message, as demonstrators warned against "the death of the truth" and "true democracy."

SUNDAY

"Stop the Trump Agenda: Protest on 1 Month Anniv of Inauguration," Chicago

Still more protests are planned for Sunday. In Chicago, five thousand people are expected to come together to resist the Trump administration's agenda of "racism, sexism, bigotry, and war," John Beacham, rally coordinator, said. Beacham stressed the importance of building a "united independent mass movement of people" to do this and highlighted the power of mass mobilization.

"Immigrants' March on all 50 State Capitols Presidents Day," Salem, Oregon

More than 1,200 people have pledged to show up to protest on the steps of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on Sunday.

MONDAY

"Not My President's Day -- Rally," Los Angeles

This Los Angeles' "Not My President's Day" rally was the first of its kind to pop up on Facebook, inspiring many of the other "Not My President's Day" rallies that are taking place across the country this weekend. The purpose of the Monday rally is to show that President Trump "has attacked every value Californians embody," according to its Facebook page, where 3,500 have signed up to attend.

"Not My President's Day -- Rally (NYC)" New York

More than 12,000 New Yorkers are said to be attending the peaceful rally while 47,000 said they were interested in going on Facebook. Kashish Samsi, "Stronger Together" singer; disability activists Elizabeth Melas and Anastasia Somoza; and Youngsters Against Trump are some of the scheduled speakers. Arts for Art and The Resistance Band will be performing, according to Nova Calise, the rally organizer.

"Not My President's Day Rally (Washington DC)," Washington, D.C.

Members of the D.C. community plan to come together Monday to "stand in support of our brothers and sisters of different nationalities, backgrounds, races, religions, ability and sexual identity," to show that "Donald Trump's hate does not have a mandate anywhere, especially not in our District." Speakers will be announced on the rally's Facebook page and Twitter over the weekend, Meghan Loisann Schneider, one of the coordinators, said.

"Not My President's Day -- Rally (Chicago)," Chicago

Unlike the several of the rallies, one planned for Chicago on Monday claims not to have a specific message, but a pointed purpose: unity.

Focusing on just one issue, like immigration, would serve the administration's purpose and further divide the country, Laura Hartman, Chicago rally coordinator, explained.

"We want to fight the entirety of the administration," she said.

Members from the ACLU, the American Federation of Government Employees, Sousaphones Against Hate, and others from NMPD's partner organizations are scheduled to speak at the event where more than 3,000 people are expected.

There is also a planned reading of Coretta Scott King's 1986 letter to the Senate opposing Jeff Sessions, that Elizabeth Warren was silenced while reading earlier this month.

"Presidents Day Protest KC," Kansas City, Missouri

More than a thousand people are signed up on Facebook for Monday's rally in Kansas City, Missouri, which bills itself as an "informative gathering to hear from grassroots local and national organizations," community groups and private citizens.

"Not My President's Day Rally," Denver

Hundreds of people plan to attend a rally at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Monday. "Let's show this administration that Denver will continue to denounce these vile policies," organizers wrote on Facebook.

"Not My President's Day March," Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump is planning this Monday rally and march to Sen. Ron Johnson's office that hundreds have signed up to attend.

"Not My President's Day," Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City's Monday sister march has garnered hundreds of attendees. Organizers bill the event as non-partisan "for anyone who objects to any of the harmful policies and fringe issues put forth by the new White House administration."

"ImPEACH NOW! (Not My) President's Day March," Atlanta

Georgia organizers are planning a "peach-ful" march on Monday in Atlanta that hundreds of demonstrators have signed up for on Facebook.