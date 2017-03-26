WASHINGTON — The unpopular health care proposal supported by President Trump and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan could not get enough Republican votes to pass through the House this week, but Mick Mulvaney, the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget on Sunday chalked it up to Washington being "broken" — and questioned the GOP's ability to govern.

In an interview on "Meet The Press" Sunday morning, Mulvaney, who previously represented South Carolina in Congress until he took the job in the Trump administration, also bluntly acknowledged that they may have misunderstood the complicated process of legislating in the nation's capital.

There's "plenty of blame to go around," he said. "What happened is that Washington won. I think the one thing we learned this week is that Washington is a lot more broken than President Trump thought that it was."

Mulvaney was also a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, which had many members oppose the legislation. He said he had "no idea" why his former colleagues there couldn't get on board — despite them repeatedly explaining their issues with the bill.

"You could blame it on the Freedom Caucus if you want to but there's also a lot of moderates — Charlie Dent will be on your show in a little bit — who are also against the bill, and so it's sort of the powers that be in Washington that won."

Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2017

Roughly three weeks ago, Ryan and other House Republicans unveiled their proposed legislation to partially repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and the president worked to try to convince hesitant Republicans that this was the right method to dismantle the law.

But they couldn't scrape together enough votes, which handed some grassroots progressives an early victory as well as raised questions about the negotiation skills the president promised would break through the gridlock that Washington is famous for.

Asked why they couldn't pass a bill when Republicans maintain control of the presidency, the House, and the Senate, Mulvaney posted a clear question.

"Is the Republican Party capable of governing? I know the man in the White House is capable of governing. I saw it this week," he asked.

"We haven't been able to change Washington in the first 65 days," he added. "And I think if there's anything that's disappointing and sort of an educational process to the Trump administration, was that this place was a lot more rotten than we thought that it was."

When asked whether repealing and replacing Obamacare is still a priority for the administration's first 100 days, Mulvaney was straightforward. "No," he said, "because we've moved on to other things."

When the bill was pulled on Friday, Trump blamed the lack of support for the bill on Democrats. But earlier on Sunday, the president started to pin more blame, tweeting that "the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!"

On Saturday, President Trump also tweeted a tease to watch Judge Jeanine Pirro's show on Fox News, which ended up opening with a dramatic call for Ryan to resign.

Mulvaney noted how much time he has spent with the president as they try to negotiate over health care legislation, saying "never once have I seen him blame Paul Ryan, so I'm not sure what that was about last night."

"The people who are to blame are the people who would not vote yes, who would vote no," Mulvaney said. "The folks who voted no are the folks who are to blame."

One of the lawmakers who would have opposed the bill if it ever got to the Senate was Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who told "Meet The Press" on Sunday that "they were not far away from a deal. They could have gotten a deal."

"Devoting 17 legislative days to a bill, and then walking away from it because it hasn't passed within 17 legislative days, makes no sense," Lee continued, "especially when this is something that we've been campaigning on for seven years and the American people are hurting."

Mulvaney attempted to brush away criticism of the administration for moving on too fast from the health care bill after it failed to garner enough support. He claimed he saw 120 members of Congress travel through the White House in the last couple days and that the "there was absolutely no stone left unturned" as the administration tried to shore up votes.

Trump has claimed he will now wait for the Affordable Care Act to "explode" before his administration addresses health legislation again.

Lee believes the bill didn't pass because it "didn't deal with the most fundamental flaw in Obamacare: the part of Obamacare that has made health care unacceptable and unaffordable."

The Congressional Budget Office released an updated CBO score for the bill on Thursday that predicted premiums would decrease for younger people while increase for older people.

In a move to try to win more votes from more members of the Freedom Caucus, the White House worked to negotiate some last minute changes, including eliminating some of what's known as the "Essential Health Benefits" package.

Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, one of the more moderate Republicans to come out against the legislation, told "Meet The Press: that these kinds of last-minute changes were "all to placate people who are not going to vote for the bill anyway. And by doing that, they ended up alienating more people on the center right, or moderates. That was really what happened."

Dent also would not deny an anecdote from New York Times Magazine that President Trump accused him in a meeting of "destroying the Republican Party," saying the congressman "was going to take down tax reform — and I'm going to blame you."

"I'm not going to deny that," Dent said. "I listened very respectfully to what the president had to say. But my bottom line is this: this discussion has been far too much about artificial timelines, arbitrary deadlines, all to effect the baseline on tax reform. This conversation should be more about the people whose lives are going to be impacted by our decisions on their health care."