The White House distanced itself from a new report Wednesday that alleges Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, worked for a Russian billionaire more than a decade ago in order to advance the agenda of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The explosive report by The Associated Press appears to undermine assertions by the Trump administration and Manafort that he had never worked to promote Russia's global influence.

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment on a person who is not a White House employee," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told NBC News.

Manafort, working as a consultant, signed a $10 million annual contract with Russian aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska in 2006 after pitching plans to help Russian interests around the world, the AP reported. Deripaska was a known ally of Putin.

"We are now of the belief that this model can greatly benefit the Putin Government if employed at the correct levels with the appropriate commitment to success," Manafort purportedly wrote in a confidential 2005 memo to Deripaska obtained by the AP.

NBC News has not seen the document.

In a statement earlier given to the AP, Manafort confirmed that he worked with Deripaska almost a decade ago in order to represent him "on business and personal matters in countries where he had investments."

"My work for Mr. Deripaska did not involve representing Russian political interests," he added.

Manafort had worked as Trump's campaign chairman last year before he resigned in August. He had been plagued with media coverage surrounding questions about his ties to the pro-Russian government in Ukraine.

The development also comes at an awkward time for President Donald Trump and Republican leaders, who are making a final push to pass the GOP plan to replace Obamacare.