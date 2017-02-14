Play Facebook

The sudden departure Monday night of Mike Flynn as national security adviser has created a glaring gap in President Donald Trump's senior team.

Trump has appointed retired Army Gen. Keith Kellogg as acting adviser — but whether the president brings him on permanently or taps someone else like Flynn, who was known for his maverick temperament, remains to be seen. A decision will likely come before the end of the week or possibly sooner, a senior official told NBC News.

Ultimately, the post will require someone who can serve as a key confidant to the president on sensitive security issues.

"You are the first to see the President in the morning when the President shows up for work in the Oval Office and the last person to see the President before he or she makes any major foreign policy or national security decision," Stephen Hadley, a former national security adviser to President George W. Bush — and a potential contender for the post — wrote last year about the position in a paper for the Scrowcroft Institute.

Here are the potential picks for Trump's national security adviser, based on what senior administration officials told NBC News:

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg

Now the current acting NSA, Kellogg, 72, was a top policy adviser for Trump during his campaign and was among the original contenders for the post before it eventually went to Flynn.

Kellogg comes with a top-notch resume: He's an Army veteran who did two tours in Vietnam and earned numerous commendations, including the Bronze Star. He was also a former commander of the 82nd Airborne Division and chief operating officer of the Western coalition in Baghdad after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg speaks to reporters at Trump Tower in New York on Nov. 15, 2016. Carolyn Kaster / AP, file

Former CIA Director David Petraeus

Petraeus, 64, a retired four-star general and once America's top official in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, was floated as a possible candidate for secretary of state under Trump.

But Petraeus' past misconduct, for which he later pleaded guilty in 2015 for mishandling classified information — and was sentenced to two years' probation — put him out of favor among Washington Republicans. Petraeus had to step down as CIA director after it became known in 2012 that he shared classified information with a biographer who was also his mistress.

Trump, however, has offered a more sympathetic ear to Petraeus. The then-president-elect tweeted in November that he was "very impressed" with him after the two had a one-hour meeting at Trump Tower.

Former CIA director David Petraeus speaks to the media after a meeting with Donald Trump at Trump Tower on Nov. 28, 2016. LUCAS JACKSON / Reuters

Retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward

Harward, former a Navy SEAL, is the front-runner for the job, three senior officials told NBC News.

Giving him a boost is his role as former deputy commander of U.S. Central Command when it was headed by Gen. James Mattis, now the defense secretary, and bipartisan support he has received in the past.

Harward spent almost 40 years in the Navy and was on President George W. Bush's National Security Council with experience in several Middle Eastern countries as well as Somalia and Bosnia.

He left a military career for a job as CEO for defense giant Lockheed Martin in the United Arab Emirates, where he is responsible for strategy, operations and growth, according to the company.

Trump in December publicly criticized Lockheed Martin for the "tremendous cost and cost overruns" of its F-35 jet fighter program, which he said led him to ask Boeing to build one at a lower cost.

Former National Security Adviser Stephen Hadley

Hadley, 70, is also a possible candidate to replace Flynn, according to reports unconfirmed by NBC News.

He received a degree from Yale Law School in 1972 and served as a Navy officer and Defense Department analyst in the 1970s.

He worked as part of President Gerald Ford's National Security Council and was selected by President George W. Bush to replace Condoleezza Rice as national security adviser when she became secretary of state.

Hadley was not among the Republican national security experts who voiced support for Hillary Clinton over Trump during the presidential campaign.