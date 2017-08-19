President Donald Trump and the First Lady will not attend the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony this December to allow honorees to celebrate "without any political distractions," the White House announced Saturday.

"First Lady Melania Trump, along with her husband President Donald J. Trump, extend their sincerest congratulations and well wishes to all of this year's award recipients for their many accomplishments," the White House said in a statement.

This Dec. 31, 2016 file photo shows President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arriving for a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Evan Vucci / AP

The decision came after multiple honorees said they would boycott the 40th annual gala that is traditionally hosted by the president and first lady and recognizes artists for their contributions to American culture.

Related: Trump's Arts Committee Resigns En Mass with Scathing Letter

This year's recipients include dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade, Cuban American singer-songwriter and actress Gloria Estefan, American hip hop artist and entertainment icon LL Cool J, legendary television writer and producer Norman Lear, and musician and record producer Lionel Richie.

Kennedy Center Chairman David Rubenstein and President Deborah Rutter released a joint statement on Twitter Saturday saying they respect the president and first lady for their decision.

"In choosing not to participate in this year's Honors activities, the Administration has graciously signaled its respect for the Kennedy Center and ensures the Honors gala remains a deservingly special moment for the Honorees," the statement said.

A Statement from Chairman David M. Rubenstein & President Deborah F. Rutter Regarding the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors pic.twitter.com/YdkyryF3s7 — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) August 19, 2017

The Dec. 3 ceremony will now continue as planned and the Center said after the president's decision, all honoree's are expected to attend the weekend's events.