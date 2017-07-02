Feedback
Protesters Rally in Dozens of Cities to Call for Trump’s Impeachment

by Daniella Silva

People gathered in cities across the United States on Sunday — just two days before Independence Day — to call on Congress to impeach President Donald Trump.

Thousands were expected at “Impeachment Marches” from coast to coast on Sunday, with demonstrators rallying in New York, Philadelphia, Austin, New Orleans, Los Angeles, San Francisco and dozens of other locations.

Image: Kyle Chapman, president of the Texas Alt-Knights, is held back by his fellow Trump supporters from confronting Trump protester Nevin Kamath,
Kyle Chapman is held back by his fellow Trump supporters from confronting Trump protester Nevin Kamath, far left, at the impeachment march at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on July 2. Jay Janner / Austin American-Statesman via AP

“Donald Trump has been in blatant violation of the Constitution from the day he was sworn into the office of President,” the event’s website states. "It is time that congressional representatives do their job and start the process to impeach this president," it adds.

In Austin, Texas, hundreds rallied at the State Capitol and marched to City Hall to demand Trump’s impeachment, according to the Associated Press. Dozens of pro-Trump supporters attempted to disrupt the rally, the AP reported.

Image: Protesters rally outside a Trump hotel to call for the impeachment of President Trump
Protesters rally outside a Trump hotel to call for the impeachment of President Trump, Sunday July 2 in New York. Bebeto Matthews / AP

“I am here today because I love my country,” Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, told supporters at the event before leading a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and singing “God Bless America.”

"We cannot let others to steal the notion that somehow they’re more patriotic than we are," said Green. "We are patriotic Americans,” he said.

In New York, protesters rallied outside Trump International Hotel & Tower.

In Atlanta, demonstrators gathered with signs in Piedmont Park, according to NBC affiliate WXIA.

And in Los Angeles, more than 12,000 people said on Facebook that they would be attending a march downtown.

In New Orleans, protesters rallied at Duncan Plaza before taking to the streets with chants, signs on a slew of issues, and rainbow flags.

