Tom Brokaw Calls for New Ideas in Washington

by Tom Brokaw

It's time for this nation to live up to its ideals and the power of its people.

Oddly enough, Donald Trump showed what's possible by running an outsider's presidential campaign — against the establishment.

The trouble is, when he got to Washington, D.C., he was more interested in feuds and tweets than leading.

It was always someone else's fault:

Former FBI Director James Comey for investigating.

Sen. Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan for failing on health care.

The news media for failing to recognize his genius.

So why not a citizens' movement to build a new coalition of values, goals and a renewal of the American promise?

Who could be the next unconventional person to lead? Colin Powell, Mark Zuckerburg, Oprah Winfrey, New Orleans’ Mayor Mitch Landrieu, Starbucks’ Howard Schultz, The University of Texas System’s Chancellor William H. McRaven,General Motors’ CEO Mary Barra. Name your own choices.

If Trump and Congress can't get their act together, maybe it's time for new ideas.

Maybe it’s time someone else tried.

