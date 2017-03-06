Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Trump set to unveil revised executive order on immigration 2:24 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/890936387527" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Take two.

President Trump is expected to issue a revised version of his controversial executive order on immigration Monday, two senior White House officials tell NBC News — more than a month after his original travel ban caused nationwide and international disruption and outrage before being blocked in federal court.

Here's what you need to know about the new EO, which potentially reignites one of the most contentious debates of Trump's young presidency.

What's different this time?

The new executive order removes Iraq from the list of predominantly-Muslim countries whose citizens will face a 90-day ban on travel to the United States, a senior administration official confirmed to NBC News. (The Pentagon and the State Department had reportedly pressed the White House to keep Iraq, an important ally in the battle against ISIS, off the list.) But the revised order keeps the temporary ban on citizens of Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syria and Libya.

The revised order would temporarily halt all refugee admissions to the U.S., a senior administration official familiar with the order told the New York Times, and remove extra restrictions on Syrian refugees. Syrian refugees will now be treated like refugees from other countries and be subjected to a 120-day suspension of the refugee program.

Supporters of President Trump at Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017. Ryan Kang / AP

What's the status of the original EO?

It's been on hold. A federal judge in Seattle issued a nationwide temporary restraining order on Feb. 3, and a three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Feb. 9 refused a Justice Department request for a stay on that decision, effectively blocking the travel ban. NBC News reported in early February that White House lawyers were working on a rewrite of the EO that could pass legal muster. Here's a timeline of what's happened since then.

Will the new EO be controversial?

Almost certainly.

The initial EO, signed by Trump on Jan. 27, triggered chaos at airports nationwide as green card holders, students, professors and other travelers from the countries in question were detained and blocked from entering the U.S. The ensuing legal battle and public outcry consumed the early weeks of Trump's presidency.

Critics accused the Trump administration of orchestrating an unconstitutional "Muslim ban." Trump has insisted the EO was no such thing, saying in a statement in January that "this is not about religion." (That said, then-candidate Trump had called for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States" in December 2015.)

The White House has said the ultimate goal of the order is to keep would-be terrorists out of the U.S. while the government assesses the vetting system for refugees and visa applicants from certain parts of the world.