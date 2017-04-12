President Donald Trump stopped short of giving Steve Bannon a ringing endorsement when asked if he still has confidence in his top strategist — as reports suggest the adviser remains mired in the discord dividing the White House's inner circle.

Trump, in an interview with the New York Post for Wednesday's edition, went as far as downplaying Bannon's role as chief architect of his campaign victory.

"I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late," Trump said. "I had already beaten all the senators and all the governors, and I didn't know Steve. I'm my own strategist and it wasn't like I was going to change strategies because I was facing crooked Hillary."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump doesn't give Bannon ringing endorsement 6:01 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/919430723895" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Bannon, a former Breitbart News executive, joined Trump's campaign last August as the CEO. Trump's lukewarm comments Wednesday were a departure from the praise he gave Bannon after the election when he called him one of his "highly qualified leaders" who will "work to make America great again."

Bannon has reportedly been in a power struggle with Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and senior economic adviser Gary Cohn.

Sources close to Bannon, however, told NBC News on Saturday that he "ain't going anywhere."

Trump, at least, appears be putting his foot down amid the internal in-fighting.

"Steve is a good guy, but I told them to straighten it out or I will," the president told the New York Post.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tried to downplay the reports of acrimony Wednesday, saying that there was a "spirited debate" among the president's top advisers but ultimately "that's a very healthy thing."

Related: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner: Rising Powers at the White House

Earlier this month, Bannon's influence was called into question when he was removed from the National Security Council — a position that Democrats and even some Republicans voiced concern about him holding. A senior White House official denied to NBC News that his ouster was the result of any "power struggle" within the administration.

The official said Bannon was only in the role as a check against National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who ended up resigning in February after misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with a Russian ambassador. With Flynn gone, the official added, Bannon was no longer needed on the council.

Sources told NBC News that Bannon and other key players on Trump's team are working to create a united front, and held a meeting Friday that included Kushner and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Sources familiar with the conversation say the roughly hour-long meeting was a "bury the hatchet" session.