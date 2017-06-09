President Donald Trump responded early Friday to the dramatic Senate testimony given by ousted FBI Director James Comey, tweeting that it was the Washington veteran who spun a tale of "lies."

"Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication ... and WOW, Comey is a leaker," Trump wrote, breaking his silence after Comey's more than two and half hours of public testimony Thursday.

During the highly charged hearing with the Senate Intelligence Committee, a blunt-talking Comey said that he was "confused" and "concerned" when Trump said in May that he was firing him for undermining the morale of the agency he had led since 2013.

"The administration then chose to defame me, and more importantly, the FBI by saying the organization was in disarray, that it was poorly led, that the workforce had lost confidence in its leader," Comey said.

Comey, who was fired on May 9 amid his investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, also revealed that he orchestrated a disclosure of details about conversations he had with Trump. Comey said he asked his "good friend" — a Columbia Law professor later identified as Daniel Richman — to leak contents from a private memo he had written to a reporter.

In the memo, Comey said that Trump had asked him to shut down an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, raising questions about potential obstruction of justice by the president.

Ultimately, Comey told the committee, he wanted the unclassified memo released because, "I thought it might prompt the appointment of a special counsel."