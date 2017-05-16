President Donald Trump argued Tuesday morning that he has the "absolute right" to share certain information with Russia after bombshell reports emerged that he revealed highly classified intelligence with Russian officials last week.

"As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism," he said in a pair of tweets.

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

The revelation, first reported Monday by The Washington Post, cited current and former U.S. officials who said Trump's disclosure to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov last week involved one of the United States' valuable intelligence sources on ISIS. The arrangement with the unidentified source was so sensitive, according to reports, that the details were not shared with even U.S. allies and members of the government.

Trump in his tweets Tuesday didn't specifically say whether he shared that information with Russian officials.

But in response to those reports, Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, told the press Monday that "at no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed. I was in the room, and it didn't happen."

Related: Report: President Trump Revealed Classified Information to Russia

The reports, however, don't allege that Trump disclosed sources or methods of gathering intelligence — only that he imparted disclosed information that could help the Russians identify those assets.

A source with direct knowledge of the conversation told NBC News they believe the information shared was much ado about nothing, and had to do with previous reports that ISIS was looking at using laptops as weapons on airplanes.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed White House denies Trump revealed classified information to Russian officials 3:55 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/944884291836" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

But Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Tuesday that there is still the potential of putting the sources in jeopardy.

Trump "may well have disclosed highly classified information," Blumenthal said on TODAY, "and that is a serious breach of norms and rules and may well enable the Russians, who are our adversary in that part of the world, to trace sources and destinations."

RELATED: Behind the Scenes of Another White House Crisis

He added that Congress must subpoena any transcripts and tapes to determine what exactly Trump may have said: "Those transcripts would reveal whether classified information was shared with the Russians."