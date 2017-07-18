Just hours after two more GOP senators pulled their support for their party’s health care bill, effectively killing it, President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to blame the latest failure on “all of the Democrats and a few Republicans,” but added, “We will return!”

“As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!” Trump tweeted.

“We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!” Trump wrote.

His tweets came the morning after two more Republican senators said they would not support their party’s health care bill, leaving the GOP short of a majority and forcing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to pull the plug on the measure.

Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah set the chain of events in motion Monday night when they announced on Twitter that they both would oppose the current bill, which was released just last week.

Moran and Lee followed two other Republican senators who had already said they wouldn't support the bill: Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine.

With Senate Democrats having united against the bill, the GOP had only been able to afford losing two of their own senators’ support for the proposal.

A senior administration official told NBC News Tuesday that the White House wasn’t given a heads up before Lee and Moran announced pulling their support for the bill.

Moran and Lee tweeted just after Trump was finishing dinner at the White House with Republican lawmakers who he thought could help him get the bill across the finish line.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., who was at the dinner Monday night, said on Fox News Channel Tuesday morning that he and his fellow attendees also “did not know at that time” that their colleagues Moran and Lee were against the measure.

Moran and Lee were not at the dinner.

The senior administration official admitted Tuesday that Trump had known the Senate bill was in “perilous” condition by Monday evening, adding that the White House had been floating a new plan — to repeal Obamacare now and replace it later — for quite some time.

On Monday night, McConnell, after acknowledging he didn’t have the votes for the measure, echoed that message, saying the Senate would instead vote on a full repeal of Obamacare, with two years before the repeal goes into effect to allow time to create a new system.

That new plan would appear to fulfill a seven-year GOP promise, but faces extremely difficult odds. Many moderate Republican senators have already come out against repeal without an immediate replacement.

Trump, for his part, quickly and publicly threw his support behind the new strategy, tweeting late Monday that “Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate.”

“Dems will join in!” he added in the tweet.

Trump has no public events scheduled Tuesday, but is meeting with his Cabinet in the afternoon.

The setbacks Monday night were just the latest in a long line of roadblocks the GOP proposal, formally called the Better Care Reconciliation Act, hit since it was unveiled more than a month ago.

The first version fell short of the support needed to pass when at least 10 Republican senators came out against it, forcing McConnell back to the drawing board to try to win the support of moderate and conservative Republicans who opposed the measure for different reasons.