President Donald Trump is leaning toward pulling the United States out of the global deal to cut greenhouse gas emissions, two administration sources told NBC News on Wednesday — part of the landmark 2015 accord that nearly every nation in the world has signed on to.

Though no final decision has been made, Trump mulling whether to snub the climate deal — inked in Paris during a United Nations Climate Change Conference — is unsurprising, one source added. During his presidential campaign, Trump threatened to cancel America's involvement.

Both President Barack Obama and former Vice President Al Gore championed the pact.

Trump's potential decision was first reported by Axios, which said details are being worked out by a small team at the White House, including EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt — who has questioned the origins of climate change in the past and in March said he doubts carbon dioxide primarily contributes to global warming.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he "will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days."

The non-binding climate deal is set to take effect in 2020, and asks that all signing countries — rich and poor — take concrete steps to reduce their emissions in the face of climate change, while leaving some flexibility for how they do it.

The Obama administration pledged a 26 to 28 percent cut in U.S. emissions, which Republicans have criticized for potentially having a negative impact on the American economy and its energy sector.

Trump has previously called global warming a hoax and during the presidential race warned he would defund any United Nations programs related to climate change. He made good on his promise in his budget proposal released earlier this year, seeking to eliminate a program created by the Obama administration called the Global Climate Change Initiative.

In recent months, both Democrats and some House Republicans have pressed Trump not to exit the deal, acknowledging that scientists overwhelmingly say that climate change is being fueled by man-made greenhouse gas emissions.

"It is imperative that we maintain our seat at the table in global discussions of how to address the threats posed by climate change," a group of bipartisan lawmakers wrote to the White House in April.

Major companies, including Exxon Mobil, have also urged Trump not to forgo the agreement and allow the U.S. to help set the agenda with the rest of the world. Former Exxon Mobil CEO and now-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been more open to addressing climate change and its consequences, and was set to meet Wednesday with Trump.

Should the U.S. officially withdraw from the agreement, it would be a nonparticipating nation that currently includes Syria, which has been mired in civil war, and Nicaragua, which rejected the agreement because it believes the deal doesn't have enough teeth.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tweeted her disappointment Wednesday, calling the potential move a "stunning abdication of American leadership and a grave threat to our planet's future."

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez also tweeted that leaving the deal "would be a global embarrassment."