President Donald Trump took about 20 minutes to delete a pair of tweets on Tuesday morning — one in which a user called the president a "fascist" and another showing a train with Trump's name on it running over the CNN logo.

The user, @MikeHolden42, was replying to a Fox News tweet, that the president had already retweeted, about how Trump has plans to pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio. “He’s a fascist, so not unusual,” Mike Holden wrote about the president.

President Donald Trump retweeted this message Tuesday morning. Twitter

It didn’t take long for Holden to notice he had been retweeted by the world’s most famous tweeter.

Holden’s tweet was liked more than 2,000 times and retweeted nearly 450 times after Trump’s retweet. A screenshot of the tweet, which Holden sent out to his followers, was liked nearly 10,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times.

“oooh, I'm going to have a lot of Trumpites to deal with today I reckon…” Holden tweeted after he noticed the president had shared his tweet with his 35.9 million followers.

On Twitter, Holden said he didn’t realize immediately that he had been retweeted by Trump, adding that his notifications on the site “went nuts.”

Holden added a very unique update to his Twitter bio following the retweet: “Officially Endorsed by the President of the United States. I wish that were a good thing.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CNN image was tweeted out by user @SLandinSoCal, who appears to be a staunch Trump supporter. @SLandinSoCal’s Twitter page consists of pro-Trump memes and retweets from other users disparaging Democrats while praising the president.

The White House has so far not explained the tweet on the record. One White House official, requesting anonymity, said, "It was inadvertently posted and as soon it was noticed it was immediately deleted."

Trump was previously criticized for retweeting an edited video of himself tackling and repeatedly punching a figure with the CNN logo over its face.

While the origin of the edited version of the WWE clip was unclear, it was posted on a pro-Trump Reddit thread before landing on the president's Twitter.

His most used form of communication has also led to a handful of head-scratching moments, including the time he sent Twitter abuzz after sending out a tweet with the word, "covfefe."

"Despite the constant negative press covfefe," the president tweeted in May, leading to an onslaught of memes and retweets.

Trump seemed to enjoy the chatter he created with the tweet, later writing, "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"

In March, the third time was the lucky charm for Trump as he attempted to spell — and respell — the word, "hereby."

While targeting House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Trump tweeted the phrase "hear by," deleted the tweet, then issued another using the word, "hearby." After realizing that, too, was incorrect, Trump again deleted and retweeted, finally spelling the word, "hereby."

In another tweet shortly after he was elected, Trump wrote about China stealing a United States Navy research drone, calling the act "unpresidented" before deleting and re-posting the tweet with the word spelled correctly.

That tweet led to hundreds of Twitter users tweeting the hashtag "#unpresidented."