President Donald Trump blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Twitter early Tuesday as having a "very weak position" when it comes to investigating Hillary Clinton and intelligence leakers.

His tweetstorm began with claims that Ukraine had tried to "sabotage" his campaign in favor of his Democratic rival. He appeared to allude to a Politico report in January that said a Ukrainian-American operative working for the Democratic National Committee had gone to the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington for help to uncover any ties between Trump, campaign aide Paul Manafort and Russia.

"So where is the investigation A.G.," Trump tweeted.

Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign - "quietly working to boost Clinton." So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Trump's slam against Sessions follows him telling The New York Times last week that he never would have appointed the former Alabama senator as the nation's top prosecutor if he was going to step aside from the Russia investigation.

"If he was going to recuse himself he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else," Trump said.

Trump was asked by reporters during a White House intern photo-op on Monday whether Sessions would resign. He rolled his eyes in response.

Sessions first said in March that he would step aside from a federal investigation into alleged ties between Trump's surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government, which came as questions swirled into whether — as a part of the Trump campaign — Sessions also met with Russian officials.

The attorney general acknowledged at the time that he previously met twice with a Russian ambassador, although he said it was in his capacity as a then-senator.

His recusal paved the way for former FBI Director Robert Mueller to be appointed as a special counsel into the Russia probe.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to Trump's tweets, and a spokesman for Sessions declined to comment last week about the president's comments to The Times.

Trump on Tuesday also questioned the ability of the FBI to conduct an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election when acting Director Andrew McCabe received "$700,000 from H for wife!"

McCabe's wife, Jill McCabe, ran for Virginia state Senate in 2015, but did not receive that amount from Clinton. She got more than $450,000 through a political action committee set up by Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is a longtime ally of the Clintons, and more than $200,000 from the Democratic Party of Virginia.

Critics suggested that McCabe, who was helping to oversee the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server, could be swayed because of his wife's involvement in politics.

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe listens on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 11, 2017. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Trump, meanwhile, also mentioned repealing and replacing Obamacare, which is back on the table after Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., was expected to return to Washington on Tuesday for a vote to begin debate.

"So great that John McCain is coming back to vote," Trump tweeted. "Brave - American hero! Thank you John."

Finally, the president weighed in on his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, meeting behind closed doors with staff of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday to talk about his contacts with Russian officials. Kushner said in a statement that he had "perhaps four contacts with Russian representatives out of thousands during the campaign and transition, none of which were impactful in any way to the election or particularly memorable."