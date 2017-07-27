An escalating White House war between two top advisers to President Donald Trump entered a new stage Thursday after Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci lobbed a grenade of leak accusations that were seen as an attack against chief of staff Reince Priebus.

The fracas began Wednesday night after Politico published Scaramucci's financial disclosure forms from his employment at the Export-Import Bank, where the former financier had a post before being tapped last week as Trump’s new communications director last week.

Scaramucci took to Twitter, and made a reference to Priebus as the communication director railed against the public disclosure of the forms, which showed Scaramucci is enormously wealthy.

"In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept #swamp @Reince45," Scaramucci tweeted late Wednesday, tagging Priebus in the post.

Scaramucci later deleted the tweet. After reports on that tweet were published — many of which interpreted Scaramucci as fingering Priebus as the leaker — the communications director, shortly before 1:00 a.m., posted a new tweet.

Wrong! Tweet was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks. @Reince45 pic.twitter.com/AB0reseuX1 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017

The financial disclosure forms were not leaked but were publicly accessible upon request, Politico noted.

"When I put out a tweet and I put Reince's name in a tweet, they're all make the assumption that it's him because journalists know who the leakers are," Scaramucci said Thursday on CNN’s New Day.

"So if Reince wants to explain he's not a leaker, let him do that," said Scaramucci, who earlier in the interview he admitted that he had “odds” and “differences” with Priebus.

"When I said we were brothers from the podium (last week), that's because we're rough on each other. Some brothers are like Cain and Abel," he said. In the biblical story referenced by Scaramucci, Cain kills Abel.

Scaramucci and Priebus have been known to butt heads in the past, and Priebus, NBC News previously reported, did not want Scaramucci hired inside the White House.

Two sources told NBC News last week that Priebus even took his objections about Scaramucci to Vice President Mike Pence but found no support.

Priebus has not made any public statements on the matter.

Meanwhile, a Justice Department spokeswoman released a statement Thursday describing “an astonishing increase" in leaks.

"We have seen an astonishing increase in the number of leaks of classified national security information in recent months. We agree with Anthony (Scaramucci) that these staggering number of leaks are undermining the ability of our government to function and to protect this country," Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said.

"Like the Attorney General has said, ‘whenever a case can be made we will seek to put some people in jail,’ and we will aggressively pursue leak cases wherever they may lead," she added.

On Thursday morning, during his interview on CNN’s "New Day," Scaramucci said he "talked to Attorney General Sessions” about leaking, adding, “I’ve got buddies of mine in the FBI that I’ll be calling."

In addition, he said he understood that his financial disclosures that Politico requested were publicly available.

"I understand the law. I know that there was a public disclosure mechanism in my financial forms," he said. "What I'm upset about is the process and the junk pool, the dirty pool … in terms of the way this stuff is being done, and the leaking won't stop."

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway said Thursday that Scaramucci’s tweet made it clear that "somebody" didn’t want him working in the White House.

"I think the most important part of Anthony’s tweet was when he talked about the FBI and the DOJ. He’s making clear that even though these documents are eventually procurable publicly, that somebody doesn’t want him here,”"she told Fox News Channel.

"And somebody is trying to get in his way, and scare him off from working here, which is a huge mistake," she added.