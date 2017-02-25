DNC Race: Democrats Elect New Leader Saturday

ATLANTA — After a polarizing campaign that has frozen efforts to rebuild the party from November's devastating loss, Democrats will elect a new leader Saturday.

Frontrunners Keith Ellison and Tom Perez — a congressman and former Obama cabinet member, respectively — have been locked in a neck-and-neck race for months, representing rival constituencies inside the factionalized party.

The winner of Saturday's vote will become chairman immediately, taking over from Interim Chair Donna Brazile, who stepped into the role after the abrupt removal of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz last summer.

Jeri Shepherd of Colorado listens during a session at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) winter meeting in Atlanta. ERIK S. LESSER / EPA

A third candidate, South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig, has used a run for the chairmanship to build a national profile. But he is expected to capture only small number of votes, perhaps even fewer than a lesser known fourth candidate, Sally Boynton Brown, the executive director of the Idaho Democratic Party.

The 447 members of the Democratic National Committee will vote Saturday morning, gathering in a ballroom to cast their ballots for chair and other party officer positions.

If nobody secures a majority, candidates will have a short window to lobby members of the DNC before another round of voting. Members will keep voting until a winner emerges in the seven-candidate field.

On the eve of the election, Perez forces were feeling confident as they told Democrats they had pulled ahead, buoyed by the late endorsement of Jaime Harrison, the chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, who quit the chairman's race Thursday to endorse Perez.

"We're going to be unified and we're going to get this thing done on the first ballot," Harrison told supporters Friday night.

The DNC's chief fundraiser, Henry Munoz, who is running unopposed for reelection as Finance Chairman, gave Perez a final boost late Friday with his endorsement after remaining neutral throughout the race.

Ellison allies acknowledged they were in a weaker position, but pushed back on the Perez campaign's attempts to create an air of inevitability.

"It's that moment. It is that moment to bring forth your strongest argument," Ellison told supporters.

In such an insular race, voters commitments to cast a ballot in a certain way don't always materialize and anything can happen.

And after a four-month election, candidates in all camps spent the closing days saying whoever won the chair's race need to heal the rift between the party's establishment wing, represented by Perez, and anti-establishment side, which has rallied behind Ellison.

Candidates campaigned up until the last minute, buttonholing undecided DNC members at a hotel bar after midnight and host parties with live bands and free food.

Ringers were flown in to give candidates a final boost with the dwindling number of voters still not aligned with either candidate.

New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio towered over DNC members as he pressed his case for Ellison. "Keith Ellison is a man of destiny," he told them. "This is not an optional situation. We need Keith Ellison."

Meanwhile, Valerie Jarrett, the longtime confidant of former president Obama, phoned DNC members to support Perez, while Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti reinforced Perez' troops on the ground.

Buttigeig, the 35-year-old mayor whose star has risen dramatically during his brief party leadership bid, made the rounds with former DNC Chairman Howard Dean, who said the party need an alternative to the Hillary Clinton-Bernie Sanders "proxy" fight between Perez and Ellison.