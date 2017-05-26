Polls Close in Montana’s Suddenly Famous Special Congressional Election

Polls closed in Montana's special congressional election Thursday night, only a day after Republican candidate Greg Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault following accusations that he slammed a journalist to the ground.

Gianforte, 55, a technology entrepreneur, had been leading Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks in opinion polls before Wednesday night, when Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, accused Gianforte of having "body slammed" him at a campaign event.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Speaker Paul Ryan Calls on Greg Gianforte to Apologize Over 'Body Slam' 2:26 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/953655875639" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Gianforte denied the allegation, accusing Jacobs of having been the aggressor. A Fox News Channel crew who witnessed the confrontation backed Jacobs' version of events.

Democrats demanded that Gianforte withdraw from the race for the U.S. House seat left vacant after Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke became President Donald Trump's interior secretary.

But the incident came after an estimated two-thirds had already cast their ballots by mail — and none were allowed to change their votes after news of the confrontation broke.