Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Politics
Elections
Politics

Polls Close in Montana’s Suddenly Famous Special Congressional Election

by Alex Johnson

advertisement

Polls closed in Montana's special congressional election Thursday night, only a day after Republican candidate Greg Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault following accusations that he slammed a journalist to the ground.

Gianforte, 55, a technology entrepreneur, had been leading Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks in opinion polls before Wednesday night, when Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, accused Gianforte of having "body slammed" him at a campaign event.

Speaker Paul Ryan Calls on Greg Gianforte to Apologize Over 'Body Slam' 2:26

Gianforte denied the allegation, accusing Jacobs of having been the aggressor. A Fox News Channel crew who witnessed the confrontation backed Jacobs' version of events.

Democrats demanded that Gianforte withdraw from the race for the U.S. House seat left vacant after Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke became President Donald Trump's interior secretary.

But the incident came after an estimated two-thirds had already cast their ballots by mail — and none were allowed to change their votes after news of the confrontation broke.

'Body slammed' reporter Ben Jacobs still shaken up 3:39
Alex Johnson
Alex Johnson
Topics Elections, Politics News, U.S. news
First Published
Next Story What to Watch for in Montana's Election: Three Scenarios
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement