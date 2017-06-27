First Read’s Morning Clips: ‘Apprehension’ Over the Senate Bill

TRUMP AGENDA: “Deep apprehension” with Senate health bill

Leigh Ann Caldwell has the latest on the troubles for the Senate health care bill. “A crucial week for the Senate health care bill got off to a difficult start for skittish Republicans struggling to muster support for the measure after the Congressional Budget Office released its analysis estimating that 22 million people would lose insurance under the law over the next decade. Despite an initial addition to the measure Monday, Republicans continued to lay out demands for more changes to the bill, hoping leadership addresses their concerns. And a growing number of senators expressed deep apprehension with the bill Monday night, threatening GOP leadership’s ability to even bring the measure up for a debate.”

What would actually happen if the GOP health care bill became law? Benjy Sarlin reports on the latest findings from yesterday’s CBO report.

The New York Times, on CBO: “The budget analysis gave Republican senators just a few happy talking points. It found that average insurance premiums would be lower in 2020 than they are today. The bill would reduce the deficit by more than $300 billion over a decade. And it would produce a huge tax cut, albeit mostly for wealthier Americans. But if you are a Republican senator looking for good news in this report, there are many more reasons to be glum than cheerful.”

POLITICO: “White House and Capitol Hill officials are exploring potential deals to divvy up billions of dollars to individual senators’ priorities in a wide-ranging bid to secure votes for the imperiled GOP health care bill. A Congressional Budget office score that projected 22 million fewer Americans would have insurance under the plan sent some members fleeing Monday and left the bill in jeopardy of failing to have enough votes to even be called to the Senate floor this week. But Republicans in the White House and in Congress were pleasantly surprised that the bill included more savings than they expected — and are trying to figure out if they can dole it out for votes.”

Don’t miss former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear’s harsh words for the health care bill in an interview with the New Republic.

A new report from the Pew Research Center shows that confidence in Trump has plummeted worldwide, with just two of 37 countries polled rating Trump higher than Obama: Israel and Russia.

The White House, in a statement last night: “The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children. The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack. As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price.”

The New York Times notes that the Supreme Court’s latest term set a record for consensus — but a full court in the fall might change things.

The Wall Street Journal reports on Trump’s first meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi.

NBC’s investigative team reports on what Paul Manafort was up to in Ukraine. “A former Trump aide now under federal investigation as part of the Russia probe earned millions working for a corrupt pro-Russian political party that repeatedly disparaged America's most important military alliance. Paul Manafort, who was Trump's campaign chief from May to August 2016, spent nearly a decade as a consultant to Ukraine's Party of Regions and its standardbearer, Viktor Yanukovych. Backed by Russian-leaning oligarchs, the party opposed NATO membership and spouted anti-Western rhetoric that once helped fuel violence against American marines. Its reign ended when Yanukovych fled to Russia after bloody street protests against his personal corruption and pro-Moscow actions.”

The Washington Post: The FBI questioned Trump campaign adviser Carter Page at length in March.

Who will be affected by the Supreme Court’s travel ban ruling?

OFF TO THE RACES: Republicans hope to double down on anti-Pelosi strategy

The Congressional Leadership Fund says it’s doubling down on its strategy to tie Democrats to Nancy Pelosi.

CT-GOV: Ted Kennedy Jr. won’t run for governor in Connecticut after all.

OH-GOV: After making his gubernatorial run official on Sunday, Mike DeWine is taking his show on the road.

VA-GOV: Ed Gillespie didn’t weigh in on the Senate health care bill during a campaign stop Monday.