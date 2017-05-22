First Read’s Morning Clips: Arrival in Israel

TRUMP AGENDA: Arrival in Israel

From NBC's Ali Vitali and Abigail Williams: "President Donald Trump arrived in Tel Aviv on Monday, hoping to help push forward what he's described as the 'ultimate deal' — peace between Israelis and Palestinians."

The New York Times calls the trip "an early test of whether his business deal-making skills can translate to the formidable world of international diplomacy."

Here's the latest view from the ground, from NBC's Hallie Jackson.

POLITICO notes that the trip is buoying Trump's spirits after weeks of damaging scandal coverage — at least so far.

The New York Times: "In using the headline address of his first foreign trip as president to declare his commitment to Sunni Arab nations, Mr. Trump signaled a return to an American policy built on alliances with Arab autocrats, regardless of their human rights records or policies that sometimes undermine American interests."

And more, from the AP: "Trump's willingness to set aside human rights as a principal foreign policy has been one constant in his chaotic administration. Yet the absence of any public reference to the kingdom's treatment of women and political opponents during his two-day visit was still jarring, particularly when contrasted with his affectionate embrace of the royal family."

From the Washington Post: "President Trump's first major budget proposal on Tuesday will include massive cuts to Medicaid and call for changes to anti-poverty programs that would give states new power to limit a range of benefits, people familiar with the planning said, despite growing unease in Congress about cutting the safety net. For Medicaid, the state-federal program that provides health care to low-income Americans, Trump's budget plan would follow through on a bill passed by House Republicans to cut more than $800 billion over 10 years. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that this could cut off Medicaid benefits for about 10 million people over the next decade."

The Wall Street Journal notes that the timing of the budget rollout means it won't come with a lot of fanfare.

The Washington Post, on Jared Kushner's real estate empire. "Kushner, 36, who is emerging as a singularly powerful figure in the Trump White House, is keeping nearly 90 percent of his vast real estate holdings even after resigning from the family business and pledging a clear divide between his private interests and public duties. The value of his retained real estate interests is between $132 million and $407 million and could leave him in a position to financially benefit from his family's business."

The New York Times looks at Ivanka Trump's efforts to push a $25 billion federal paid leave program.

Dozens of Notre Dame students walked out of Mike Pence's commencement address over the weekend.

Billy Bush is speaking out, saying "I wish I had changed the topic" during his infamous 2005 conversation with Donald Trump during an "Access Hollywood" taping.

OFF TO THE RACES: Dems have the early edge in Virginia

GA-06: From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "Georgia Democrats hope that 6th District candidate Jon Ossoff is only the first in a string of contenders making waves in GOP strongholds. The next potential battleground could be Georgia's 7th Congressional District, which slices through much of Gwinnett County."

The Congressional Leadership Fund changed its latest anti-Ossoff ad after a cease-and-desist letter from San Francisco officials.

A Jewish War Veterans meeting over the weekend showed the foreign policy divide between Ossoff and Karen Handel.

MT-AL: The Billings Gazette looks at how Greg Gianforte and Rob Quist differ on how the social safety net should work.

Bernie Sanders campaigned for Quist in Missoula, saying "now is the time to fight back."

VA-GOV: New numbers from the Washington Post-Schar School poll show that either Tom Perriello or Ralph Northam have an early advantage over Ed Gillespie.