First Read’s Morning Clips: Border Wall

TRUMP AGENDA: Here comes the border wall

The Washington Post: "Donald Trump, having propelled his presidential campaign to victory while often disregarding the truth, now is testing the proposition that he can govern the country that way."

He is expected to sign an order to fund a border wall. More, from Kristen Welker: "President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Wednesday to begin paying for a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border, a senior administration official told NBC News on Tuesday night, taking the first step toward fulfilling his marquee campaign promise. The official, who asked not to be identified, said Trump would likely sign the order — which would shift money from other federal programs to the wall project — during an appearance Wednesday at the Department of Homeland Security, the parent agency of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The official said Trump still intends for Mexico to end up paying for the wall eventually."

More from the Washington Post: "It was not yet clear late Tuesday whether DACA would be addressed as part of Trump's immigration actions, according to a White House official, because of differing views among Trump's advisers and associates about the timing, scope and political benefits of ending the program or suspending it for new entries."

Worth watching, via POLITICO: "Donald Trump promised during the campaign that he'd "immediately" kill Barack Obama's unilateral actions to shield hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants from deportation. Now, just four days into the new administration, immigration hardliners are demanding that the new president follow through. And they're increasingly frustrated at the shift in tone from top White House officials signaling a more compassionate approach for so-called Dreamers."

Trump threatened to "send in the Feds" to Chicago if its "carnage" does not stop.

And Trump on Twitter said he will be asking for a "major investigation" into voter fraud.

The Wall Street Journal on the issues Trump will face as he tries to "put America first" on trade. "Upending existing trade rules risks hurting U.S. firms that depend on sales to Canada, China and Mexico, the top three buyers of U.S. goods and services. Moreover, global trade is anchored in regulations layered on since the end of the World War II, making it difficult to change terms without setting off a domino effect of unintended consequences. That will likely complicate the Trump administration's efforts to wrest economic concessions from existing trade partners."

Here's NBC's Peter Alexander on Trump's order to advance the Keystone XL pipeline and Dakota Access pipeline projects.

POLITICO on the information lockdown hitting some federal agencies. "Federal agencies are clamping down on public information and social media in the early days of Donald Trump's presidency, limiting employees' ability to issue news releases, tweet, make policy pronouncements or otherwise communicate with the outside world, according to memos and sources from multiple agencies. The steps to mute federal employees — seen to varying degrees in the Environmental Protection Agency and the departments of the Interior, Transportation, Agriculture and Health and Human Services — are sparking early fears of a broader crackdown across the government, as Trump vows to pursue an agenda sharply at odds with his predecessor."

Writes the Wall Street Journal: "Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said Gary Cohn will receive more than $100 million of stock and cash that would otherwise have been locked up for years as he leaves the Wall Street firm for a role in the Trump administration. Goldman said in a filing Tuesday that it had made available immediately Mr. Cohn's outstanding stock awards and long-term bonuses accumulated over his 25 years at the bank, many of which he spent as the heir apparent to Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein."

The New York Times on Trump's coming Supreme Court pick: "Mr. Trump said Tuesday morning that he would make his choice by Friday and would announce next week his choice of "a truly great" justice. The three leading contenders — Judge William H. Pryor Jr. of the federal appeals court in Atlanta, Judge Neil M. Gorsuch of the federal appeals court in Denver and Judge Thomas M. Hardiman of the federal appeals court in Philadelphia — are drawn from a list of 21 conservative nominees that Mr. Trump made public during his campaign."

Here's what Bloomberg is reporting on the SCOTUS pick: Two frontrunners and two more in the mix.

DEM WATCH: Missing the boat on the Women's March?

NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald asks if Democrats missed the boat on the Women's March: "Established Democratic groups were slow to fully endorse the march, and made limited efforts to collect participants' information in order to communicate with them and try to convert marchers into volunteers and donors. While some groups had a presence, there were relatively few clipboards visible on the National Mall Saturday."