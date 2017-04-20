First Read’s Morning Clips: Carter Page Is Back in the News

TRUMP AGENDA: Carter Page is back in the news

From the New York Times: "Ever since F.B.I. investigators discovered in 2013 that a Russian spy was trying to recruit an American businessman named Carter Page, the bureau maintained an occasional interest in Mr. Page. So when he became a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign last year and gave a Russia-friendly speech at a prestigious Moscow institute, it soon caught the bureau's attention. That trip last July was a catalyst for the F.B.I. investigation into connections between Russia and President Trump's campaign, according to current and former law enforcement and intelligence officials."

The Washington Post: "As he nears his 100th day in office, President Trump's efforts to appear decisive and unequivocal in his responses to fast-moving global crises have been undercut by confusing and conflicting messages from within his administration."

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. will conduct a "comprehensive review" of its Iran policy, including the 2016 nuclear deal.

The AP sums it up: "The 'America First' president who vowed to extricate America from onerous overseas commitments appears to be warming up to the view that when it comes to global agreements, a deal's a deal. From NAFTA to the Iran nuclear agreement to the Paris climate accord, President Donald Trump's campaign rhetoric is colliding with the reality of governing. Despite repeated pledges to rip up, renegotiate or otherwise alter them, the U.S. has yet to withdraw from any of these economic, environmental or national security deals, as Trump's past criticism turns to tacit embrace of several key elements of U.S. foreign policy."

From the Wall Street Journal: "Two former business partners of President Donald Trump are in a nasty dispute that has one suggesting he could publicize the other's controversial past—and warning that the bad headlines could tarnish the president."

Guess who will hear a lawsuit brought by a deported "Dreamer"? Judge Gonzalo Curiel.

The Washington Post has a deep dive into Roger Stone's latest reentry into the spotlight.

The New York Times sums up what's been happening at spring break town halls so far.

The Wall Street Journal keeps an eye on health care plans from insurers.

Todd Ricketts has pulled his name from consideration for a Department of Commerce post.

Shutdown watch: POLITICO lays out five reasons why the government might not stay open past its deadline at the end of the month.

OFF TO THE RACES: Wakeup call

GA-06: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "More than $14 million worth of ads have already flooded Georgia's 6th District. And with a June 20 runoff looming, outside groups are readying another volley. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC with ties to Paul Ryan, was quick out the gates with a digital spot that depicts Ossoff as a creation of Nancy Pelosi. It's one of a string of advertisements linking Ossoff to the House Democratic leader, who polls abysmally in the conservative-leaning north Atlanta district."

Who is Karen Handel? Here's a quick primer to get you up to speed.

POLITICO reports that strategists are calling the Georgia results a wakeup call.

MT-AL: The New York Times' Jonathan Martin heads to Bozeman to get the lay of the land in advance of the special election — and finds criticism of national Democrats for not getting more involved.

Rob Quist is vowing to protect Medicare and Social Security from cuts.

SC-05: One of the GOP candidates to replace Mick Mulvaney holds an AR-15 in a new ad criticizing state pols who advocated to remove the Confederate Flag from the South Carolina state grounds.

UT-03: The Salt Lake Tribune has a good rundown on who might run for Chaffetz's seat.

UT-SEN: NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald profiles Jenny Wilson, a Democrat who's planning a Senate run

VA-10: Democrats are celebrating a good recruitment in one of the country's most interesting and competitive districts, via the Washington Post; "State Sen. Jennifer Wexton will announce Thursday she is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Barbara Comstock (R) in a northern Virginia district that President Donald Trump lost last year. Many Democrats consider Wexton, a former prosecutor from Loudoun County, the strongest candidate in a field of hopefuls who would stand out in a typical year."