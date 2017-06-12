First Read’s Morning Clips: D.C., Maryland to File Suit Against Trump

TRUMP AGENDA: DC, Maryland to file “major lawsuit” against Trump

The Washington Post reports that D.C. and Maryland will launch a “major lawsuit” against Trump. More: "Attorneys general for the District of Columbia and the state of Maryland say they will sue President Trump on Monday, alleging that he has violated anti-corruption clauses in the Constitution by accepting millions in payments and benefits from foreign governments since moving into the White House. The lawsuit, the first of its kind brought by government entities, centers on the fact that Trump chose to retain ownership of his company when he became president. Trump said in January that he was shifting his business assets into a trust managed by his sons to eliminate potential conflicts of interests."

POLITICO reports that Trump has given Reince Preibus until July 4 to fix things at the White House. "Days after his return from his first foreign trip late last month, Trump berated Priebus in the Oval Office in front of his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and deputy campaign manager David Bossie for the dysfunction in the White House, according to multiple sources familiar with the conversation. rump had been mulling bringing on Bossie as his deputy White House chief of staff and Lewandowski as a White House senior adviser with a portfolio that includes Russia, but told the two at that meeting that they would not be joining the White House until Priebus had a fair chance to clean up shop, according to the sources."

The Wall Street Journal notes that Jeff Sessions' testimony will keep even more attention on the Russia probe. And the New York Times outlines Democrats' fight to make his testimony public.

Melania and Barron Trump have officially moved in to the White House.

ICYMI: Trump is calling James Comey "very cowardly" and questioning the legality of his authorization of leaks to the press.

The New York Times looks at Trump's relationship with his lawyer, Marc Kasowitz. "His visits to the White House have raised questions about the blurry line between public and private interests for a president facing legal issues. In recent days, Mr. Kasowitz has advised White House aides to discuss the inquiry into Russia’s interference in last year’s election as little as possible, two people involved said. He told aides gathered in one meeting who had asked whether it was time to hire private lawyers that it was not yet necessary, according to another person with direct knowledge."

Another of Trump's lawyers on Sunday wouldn't rule out firing Robert Mueller.

The Washington Post profiles Jamie Gorelick, the lawyer representing Ivanka and Jared Trump.

The Wall Street Journal: "The Trump administration will recommend limits on the U.S.

consumer-finance regulator and a reassessment of a broad range of banking rules in a report to be released as early as Monday, according to people familiar with the matter."

NBC’s Phil McCausland talks with voters in Cedar Rapids about Russia and the state of Trump’s presidency.

Worth watching on the other side of the Atlantic: "A wave of antigovernment demonstrations rolled across Russia on Monday as people gathered in scores of cities to protest against corruption and political stagnation despite vigorous attempts by the authorities to thwart or ban the rallies."

OFF TO THE RACES: One day to go until Virginia’s primaries

GA-6: A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll finds that the House GOP health care bill is deeply unpopular among Sixth District voters.

The Congressional Leadership Fund is up with a Spanish-language ad against Jon Ossoff.

VA-GOV: The Washington Post sizes up the state of the Democratic primary, with one day to go.

SC-5: The candidates for the Fifth District are squabbling over their voting records -- or lack thereof.