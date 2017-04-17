First Read’s Morning Clips: The Homebody Presidency

TRUMP AGENDA: The Homebody Presidency

"Mr. Trump, who dislikes spending the night away from home and has been adapting to life at the White House, has rarely ventured far from the Executive Mansion or his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida during his first 85 days in office. He has not strayed west of the Mississippi River, appearing at public events in only seven states and eschewing trips overseas. He is planning to travel to Wisconsin on Tuesday, and his first international trip is scheduled for next month, when he is to visit Brussels and Italy for meetings with world leaders," the New York Times says.

"By contrast, President Barack Obama had made public appearances in nine states and taken three overseas trips by this point in his presidency, and was beginning his fourth journey abroad. And President George W. Bush had stopped in 23 states by mid-April during his first year in office and also visited Canada," the paper adds.

The latest from Vice President Mike Pence's trip overseas: "Vice President Mike Pence warned North Korea not to test the strength of America's military might, underlining a message that the Trump administration sought to bring peace through strength. "All options are on the table," he reiterated Monday while standing next to South Korean Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn, putting reclusive North Korea on notice that neither the U.S. nor South Korea would tolerate further missile or nuclear tests."

From the AP: "Viewing his adversaries in the distance, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea and warned Pyongyang that after years of testing the U.S. and South Korea with its nuclear ambitions, 'the era of strategic patience is over.'"

The New York Times quotes an expert who calls the evolving drama "the Cuban Missile Crisis in slow motion."

ICYMI: NBC sums up Trump's weekend tweetstorm.

POLITICO notes how Trump is learning to love alumni of the Bush White House.

More town halls are exposing grassroots anger at GOP members of Congress.

The Washington Post: "Leaders of America First Policies, a pro-Trump nonprofit outfit, told The Washington Post on Sunday that it is starting a $3 million advertising campaign to bolster a dozen House Republicans who publicly backed the health-care proposal that has stalled on Capitol Hill. In a phone call, the Trump campaign veterans who run the organization described the expenditure as a gesture of appreciation to Trump's friends in the chamber as well as a way to encourage other House Republicans to get behind the effort to revive health-care legislation.The $3 million "advocacy campaign" will be split among the 12 Republicans beginning Monday and feature broadcast, digital and social components, the advisers said."

From the Wall Street Journal: "President Donald Trump's revived enthusiasm for tackling health-care legislation before tax policy has highlighted the complicated interplay between Republicans' health-care overhaul and their planned tax bill."

The New York Times checks in with some disgruntled Trump voters in Pennsylvania. And the Washington Post visits Steve King's district in Iowa.

OFF TO THE RACES: 2020, here we come?

NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald previews the Democrats who are mulling presidential runs.

GA-06: Marco Rubio is wading further into the special House election with a robocall backing Republican Judson Hill.

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "Republicans and Democrats have spent $14 million on a nonstop ad blitz to sway Georgia's special election. But the outcome of Tuesday's vote may come down to a more personal touch… On Saturday alone, campaigns and staffers for outside groups knocked on thousands of doors and made tens of thousands of phone calls. At a Republican get-out-the-vote rally in Marietta, Republicans tried to unite behind a "Stop Ossoff" movement."

Trump tweeted about the contest on Sunday, accusing the media of downplaying last week's GOP win in the House special election in Kansas.

Samuel L. Jackson is giving Dems a boost in a new radio ad.

The latest analysis from 538: "Even if Ossoff finishes in the low 40s, it will be hard to rule him out in the second round provided that he still finishes in first place by a comfortable margin. But even if Ossoff finishes just a point or two shy of 50 percent, and Democrats finish with more votes than Republicans overall,3 he won't have any guarantees in the runoff given that it's a Republican-leaning district and that the GOP will have a chance to regroup."

POLITICO sums up the state of the race, one day out.

MT-AL: The latest numbers show Republican Greg Gianforte has outraised Democrat Rob Quist.