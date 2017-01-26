First Read’s Morning Clips: How Trump’s Immigration Actions Could Work

TRUMP AGENDA: How Trump's immigration actions could work

USA Today sums up Trump's ABC News interview: "In first TV interview, Donald Trump repeats unverified voter fraud, inaugural claims."

Benjy Sarlin looks at how Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration could work. "President Donald Trump's executive orders to build a wall and crack down on illegal immigration could have explosive policy implications, experts say, but many of his changes face an uncertain path of legislative, legal, and logistical obstacles before they hit their intended goals."

And from POLITICO: "President Donald Trump's team made little effort to consult with federal agency lawyers or lawmakers as they churned out executive actions this week, stoking fears the White House is creating the appearance of real momentum with flawed orders that might be unworkable, unenforceable or even illegal."

And from the Wall Street Journal: "Donald Trump's Orders on Border Wall Stir Concern Over Presidential Power"

"Hours after U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders to curb illegal immigration, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto promised Wednesday night to protect Mexicans in the United States."

And the Mexican president says he's now considering cancelling a trip to the United States.

The Washington Post: "In an executive order signed Wednesday, Trump directed the Department of Homeland Security to find ways to defund cities and jurisdictions out of step with his immigration priorities. That action — which could cost sanctuary cities including Washington, New York and Los Angeles millions of dollars — is the latest in a series of moves where Trump has appeared willing to step on state-level or municipal prerogatives. In the scuffle, U.S. mayors have emerged as key players in the resistance to Trump's agenda."

From the Wall Street Journal: "President Donald Trump is crafting executive orders that would institute sweeping changes to U.S. refugee and immigration policies, including a ban on people from countries in the Middle East and North Africa deemed by the new administration as a terror risk, according to people familiar with the plans."

The AP: "Sometime this week, Trump is expected to pause the flow of all refugees to the U.S. and indefinitely bar those fleeing war-torn Syria. The president's upcoming order is also expected to suspend issuing visas for people from several predominantly Muslim countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — for at least 30 days, according to a draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press."

Trump spoke to the New York Times yesterday about his new home, the White House.

NBC's Don Melvin looks at what's next for the U.K.-U.S. relationship.

The New York Times: "On the same day that the Trump Organization announced its appointment of two ethics monitors to advise on potential conflicts of interest, it faced a new ethical quandary: Is it right to double the price of the initiation fee at Mar-a-Lago, the Trump family's private club in Florida, or would that be seen as cashing in on President Trump's arrival in the White House?"

Anti-abortion protesters hope to compete with last weekend's Women's March.

NBC's Alex Jaffe sums up the president's first six days.

CONGRESS: Deflector shields up

The Washington Post: "Republicans eagerly seeking answers from President Trump on how he plans to implement his agenda instead found themselves deflecting new questions Wednesday about the president's latest controversial pronouncements."

DEM WATCH: Scorched earth

POLITICO: "What began as a high-minded discussion about how to position the Democratic Party against President Donald Trump appears to be nearing its conclusion. The bulk of the party has settled on a scorched-earth, not-now-not-ever model of opposition."

Trump's opponents are counting on the courts to stymie what they call overreach and attacks on civil liberties, NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald writes.

NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell writes: "Democrats alone can't stop President Donald Trump's and the Republican Party's agendas. Instead, they will try to make it a painfully long slog punctuated by slow-moving legislation and equally damaging public relations."