First Read’s Morning Clips: Previewing the Sessions Testimony

TRUMP AGENDA: Previewing Sessions’ testimony

Ken Dilanian previews Jeff Sessions’ testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee. “As NBC News has reported, lawmakers want to know whether Sessions met privately with Kislyak in April 2016 during a Donald Trump campaign event at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington. His spokeswoman has denied that any such private encounter occurred. And Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., in an interview with MSNBC's Chris Matthews on Hardball, said Monday that the U.S. "intercepted some contacts between Kislyak and his people." But he added that it wasn't clear whether Kislyak was exaggerating, suggesting a meeting with Sessions that had not, in fact, occurred.”

And here’s a rundown of what to watch, from the New York Times.

Speaking of Sessions… New, from the Washington Post: “Attorney General Jeff Sessions is asking congressional leaders to undo federal medical marijuana protections that have been in place since 2014, according to a May letter that became public Monday. The protections, known as the Rohrabacher-Farr amendment, prohibit the Justice Department from using federal funds to prevent certain states ‘from implementing their own State laws that authorize the use, distribution, possession or cultivation of medical marijuana.’”

A Trump friend set rumors circulating last night that Trump is considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller. And, as POLITICO notes, Trump surrogates have been turning against Mueller in recent days.

More, from the New York Times: “Mr. Trump has been known, in moments of frustration and stress, to vent threats of action to members of his inner circle. In the past, some of those private expressions of anger have been made public by friends and associates, only to generate speculation about moves that never take place — including a senior staff shake-up that has yet to happen.”

Yesterday, from the Wall Street Journal: “The U.S. Secret Service has no audio copies or transcripts of any tapes recorded within President Donald Trump’s White House, the agency said on Monday. The agency’s response to a freedom of information request submitted by The Wall Street Journal doesn’t exclude the possibility that recordings could have been created by another entity.”

From NBC’s Leigh Ann Caldwell: “The U.S. Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on a new round of sanctions against Russia, a move that will likely force President Donald Trump to either sign or veto a measure that he has not said he supports. The sanctions are in response to a trio of Russian actions, including their interference in the 2016 election, engagement in Syria and invasion of Crimea.”

The Washington Post, on the escalation of lawsuits against Trump: “.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine and Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh say in the lawsuit that Trump’s decision to retain ownership of his business empire, and from inside the White House, “calls into question the rule of law and the integrity of the country’s political system.” At a news conference, Racine and Frosh accused Trump of “flagrantly violating” the Constitution’s emoluments clause, which prohibits U.S. officeholders from taking anything of value from foreign leaders. The conflicts created are so vast, Frosh said, that Americans cannot say with certainty whether Trump’s actions on a given day are taken in the best interest of the country or that of his companies.”

NBC dissects yesterday’s litany of televised praise for Trump by his Cabinet members.

The Wall Street Journal looks at the “uneasy peace” between Trump and Janet Yellen.

OFF TO THE RACES: Breaking down the $40 million in ads in GA-6

Is Bernie Sanders too old to be president? The New York Times talks to his fans.

GA-6: One of us(!) breaks down the $40 million in ad spending that’s been shelled out in the Georgia race.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows that two-thirds of voters in the Sixth District are concerned about climate change.

VA-GOV: The Richmond Times-Dispatch has a quick primer on tonight’s election.

E.J. Dionne writes on Virginia Democrats’ strange predicament: Most of them actually like their candidates.

Here’s POLITICO’s five things to watch in the primary tonight.

What’s next for Terry McAuliffe? POLITICO takes a look.