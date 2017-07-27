First Read’s Morning Clips: Scaramucci v. Priebus

TRUMP AGENDA: Boy, that escalated quickly…

Last night, in POLITICO: “Anthony Scaramucci finally has his White House job, but he still stands to profit from an ownership stake in his investment firm SkyBridge Capital. The incoming White House communications director earned $4.9 million from his ownership stake in SkyBridge in addition to more than $5 million in salary between Jan. 1, 2016, and the end of June, when he joined the Export-Import Bank, according to a financial disclosure filed with the Office of Government Ethics. The disclosure form, which is publicly available upon request, hasn’t been previously reported.”

But Scaramucci says he will contact federal agencies over the “leak,” which he called a “felony.” (The documents are publicly available.) And he tagged Reince Preibus in a tweet about it, later saying “Tweet was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks.”

And on CNN this morning, Scaramucci again suggested Priebus is leaking, adding “I don't know if the relationship with Reince is reparable.”

From the New York Times: “Mr. Scaramucci filed the disclosure form in connection with his previous, short-lived job with the Trump administration at the Export-Import Bank. Under federal law, anyone can request such a report on a government website 30 days after its receipt. Mr. Scaramucci’s report says it was filed on June 23, which means it could be publicly released by the bank on July 23, or last Sunday.”

The Washington Post: “President Trump has discussed with confidants and advisers in recent days the possibility of installing a new attorney general through a recess appointment if Jeff Sessions leaves the job, but he has been warned not to move to push him out because of the political and legal ramifications, according to people briefed on the conversations.”

“Among those urging Mr. Trump to spare Mr. Sessions have been Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff; Stephen K. Bannon, the president’s chief strategist; and Donald F. McGahn II, the White House counsel, according to officials who asked not to be named describing internal deliberations,” writes the New York Times. “For the White House, the attacks on the attorney general have touched off a serious problem on Capitol Hill when it did not need any other headaches. Senate Republicans who almost never link arms in unison against a president from their party formed a cordon around Mr. Sessions, making it clear that they neither concurred with nor would tolerate Mr. Trump’s repeated threats to the attorney general’s tenure. Senate leaders made clear they would block Mr. Trump from replacing Mr. Sessions if he tried to do so during the coming recess.”

Leigh Ann Caldwell sums up yesterday’s health care votes and lays out what could happen next.

The Washington Post outlines the momentum growing behind “skinny repeal” with lawmakers, but insurers are warning about the lack of a coverage mandate.

Foes of the GOP health care plans have spent $15 million on TV ads so far — including more than five million alone targeting Dean Heller.

Trump is going after Alaska because of Lisa Murkowski’s health care vote. From the Alaska Dispatch News: “Early Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter to express displeasure with Murkowski's vote. By that afternoon, each of Alaska's two Republican senators had received a phone call from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke letting them know the vote had put Alaska's future with the administration in jeopardy.”

Trump claims that transgender service members are too costly. But is that true?

OFF TO THE RACES: Mo Brooks throws a Hail Mary pass

AL-SEN: Mo Brooks’ Hail Mary — he says all of the GOP candidates should drop out of the Alabama Senate primary in order to clear the way for Sessions.

KS-GOV: Gov. Sam Brownback has been tapped as an ambassador-at-large for religious freedom. Here’s what happens next.

IN-SEN: Luke Messer is in. From the Indy Star: “Republicans and other affiliated outside groups have signaled that they are willing to spend vast sums to retake the seat that was long held by former Sen. Dick Lugar. But already the GOP primary is shaping up to be a brutal affair that could lead to months of Republicans fighting each other more than the incumbent Donnelly. … Messer and fellow GOP Rep. Todd Rokita — who is also preparing a bid — for weeks have traded insults and accusations, with both suggesting that the other is "unhinged."

MI-SEN: Kid Rock now says he’s “exploring” a Senate run and forming a nonprofit organization to promote voter registration.

NJ-GOV: Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno will announce her pick for lieutenant governor.

WI-SEN: The National Review profiles a former Democrat and Marine vet who wants to unseat Tammy Baldwin.