First Read’s Morning Clips: Trump Heads to Wisconsin

TRUMP AGENDA: Hello, Wisconsin

The president's day, via the Washington Post: "President Trump plans to sign an executive order in Wisconsin on Tuesday that the White House says will make it harder for tech companies to replace American workers with cheaper foreign labor, and will strengthen rules barring foreign contractors from bidding on government projects, according to senior administration officials."

The New York Times warns that Trump's unreleased taxes may hamper his reform efforts. "As procrastinators rushed to file their tax returns by Tuesday, the White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, emphasized again on Monday that Mr. Trump had no intention of making his public. Democrats have seized on that decision, uniting around a pledge not to cooperate on any rewriting of the tax code unless they know specifically how that revision would benefit the billionaire president and his family. And a growing roster of more than a dozen Republican lawmakers now say Mr. Trump should release them."

And Treasury's Steve Mnuchin now admits that a tax plan by August is "unrealistic."

Trump's advisers are meeting today to discuss whether the U.S. should withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

The Washington Post: "President Trump called to congratulate Turkish President ­Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday after a referendum greatly expanding his powers, despite a more circumspect State Department response to Sunday's vote, which international election observers declared unfair."

Trump says he hasn't softened his stance on China despite refusing so far to name the country a currency manipulator.

From NPR's Don Gonyea and (First Read alum!) Domenico Montanaro: "Trump Supporters In The Upper Midwest Have A Message: Be More 'Presidential'"

From the AP, on controversy surrounding Ivanka Trump. "As the first daughter crafts a political career from her West Wing office, her brand is flourishing, despite boycotts and several stores limiting her merchandise. U.S. imports, almost all of them from China, shot up an estimated 166 percent last year, while sales hit record levels in 2017. The brand, which Trump still owns, says distribution is growing. It has launched new activewear and affordable jewelry lines and is working to expand its global intellectual property footprint. In addition to winning the approvals from China, Ivanka Trump Marks LLC applied for at least nine new trademarks in the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Canada and the U.S. after the election."

New Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch jumped right in to his first day on the job, Pete Williams reports.

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton is the latest GOP lawmaker to face angry town hall participants, NBC's Andrew Rafferty reports.

Former Clinton aide Jesse Ferguson argues in a USA Today op-ed that Trump is hurting his party.

And from the United Kingdom: "British Prime Minister Theresa May stunned her country Tuesday by calling a for a snap general election to be held in less than two months' time. Her announcement caps a bruising year for the United Kingdom, coming only 10 months after the country's "Brexit" vote to leave the European Union that ushered in May's own leadership. Tuesday's statement delivered outside the prime minister's formal residence came as even more of a surprise because the prime minister has repeatedly ruled out calling an unscheduled election."

OFF TO THE RACES: All eyes on Georgia

GA-06: NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald previews today's contest in Georgia: "This race is like a presidential election in miniature. Tuesday's special election in Georgia's 6th Congressional District is drawing national media attention, fundraising donations from the left and right from across the country, along with the involvement major special interest groups, and increasing attention from the White House."

POLITICO looks at how Hollywood has gotten involved in the race - and how it could hurt Jon Ossoff.

Trump is unleashing another anti-Ossoff tweetstorm.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution sums up what you need to know on election day.

MT-AL: Bernie Sanders will campaign for Rob Quist next month.

ND-SEN: CNN has the latest on Republican recruiting issues in North Dakota: "Senior Senate GOP officials have grown concerned that Rep. Kevin Cramer's penchant for controversial remarks could damage their chances at one of the party's most prized opportunities to pickup the crucial seat occupied by Heitkamp, a rare Democratic statewide officeholder in the conservative state. Cramer's latest remark: Defending Sean Spicer this week in the aftermath of the White House spokesman's widely condemned comments about Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust. Behind the scenes, there's a growing GOP push to woo a wealthy North Dakota state senator, Tom Campbell, who has the resources to largely self-fund a campaign against Heitkamp, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter."

VA-GOV: Tom Perriello is facing questions from voters on his record on guns and abortion.