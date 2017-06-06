First Read’s Morning Clips: Trump Sours on Sessions

TRUMP AGENDA: Trump sours on Jeff Sessions

From the New York Times: “Few Republicans were quicker to embrace President Trump’s campaign last year than Jeff Sessions, and his reward was one of the most prestigious jobs in America. But more than four months into his presidency, Mr. Trump has grown sour on Mr. Sessions, now his attorney general, blaming him for various troubles that have plagued the White House… He has intermittently fumed for months over Mr. Sessions’s decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in last year’s election, according to people close to Mr. Trump who insisted on anonymity to describe internal conversations. In Mr. Trump’s view, they said, it was that recusal that eventually led to the appointment of a special counsel who took over the investigation.”

The Washington Post: “President Trump, after days of lashing out angrily at the London mayor and federal courts in the wake of the London Bridge terrorist attack, faces a convergence of challenges this week that threatens to exacerbate the fury that has gripped him — and that could further hobble a Republican agenda that has slowed to a crawl on Capitol Hill.”

The mayor of London says Trump’s visit to the UK should be cancelled.

From NBC’s Pete Williams, Ken Dilanian and Tom Winter: “Barely an hour after a news organization published an article about a Top Secret National Security Agency document on Russian hacking, the Justice Department announced charges against a 25-year-old government contractor who a senior federal official says was the leaker of the document. The May 5, 2017 intelligence document published by The Intercept, an online news organization, describes new details about Russian efforts to hack voting systems in the U.S a week prior to the 2016 presidential election. While the document doesn’t say the hacking changed any votes, it ‘raises the possibility that Russian hacking may have breached at least some elements of the voting system, with disconcertingly uncertain results.’”

Was Jared Kushner looking for a Russian bailout? Congressional investigators are trying to find out.

And, speaking of Kushner, there’s this from the New York Times: “The real estate company owned by the family of Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to President Trump, is seeking $250 million to pay off its partners and lenders in a Jersey City apartment tower financed by Chinese investors through a program criticized as offering United States visas for sale.”

Bloomberg notices a trend: In Trump’s White House, everything’s coming “in two weeks.”

America’s top diplomat in China is resigning over Trump’s decision to leave the Paris accords.

A new ABC-Washington Post poll finds that nearly six in 10 Americans oppose scrapping the climate deal.

Trump’s hotel company is branching out to places where he’s more politically palatable, starting in Mississippi.

Trump has been complaining about the pace of confirmations, but he’s the one who’s been slow to make formal nominations.

OFF TO THE RACES: It’s Primary Day in New Jersey!

The Washington Post notes that one of the byproducts of Trump’s presidency is that lots of other nontraditional candidates are thinking of running too.

POLITICO asks if the New Jersey and Virginia Democratic races show the establishment striking back.

GA-6: Tom Perez is bullish on Ossoff, saying “I think we’re going to win.”

Ossoff and Handel face off in their first televised debate tonight.

NJ-GOV: It’s primary day in New Jersey. Here’s what you need to know, from NJ.com. (Also, check out the candidate issue pages here.)

SC-5: The DCCC is putting $275,000 towards boosting Democrat Archie Parnell.

VA-GOV: Tim Kaine voted for Northam, but he is praising both Democratic candidates. “As you know I’m a strong supporter of Ralph Northam but like Tom Perriello. If he’s the nominee I’ll work awful hard for him … A lot of us had already declared and once you declare you don’t go back," Kaine said, later adding, "I'm a big Tom Perriello fan."

The Richmond Times-Dispatch has a good rundown of how pipelines have become a major issue in the race.