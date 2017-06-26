First Read’s Morning Clips: Watching the Health Care Clock

TRUMP AGENDA: Bipartisan agreement — health care needs more time

NBC’s Kailani Koenig reports on how senators are urging their leaders not to rush the health care bill. “Both Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who each have expressed serious reservations with the bill for very different reasons, proclaimed during exclusive interviews on Sunday's ‘Meet The Press’ that rushing a vote before the July 4th recess would be unwise.”

The New York Times has the latest on GOP leaders’ efforts to build support for the plan.

The Wall Street Journal reports that hospitals are split on the proposal. “As health-care companies parse Senate Republicans’ bill to undo the Affordable Care Act, a rift is emerging in the hospital industry over a provision that would award additional funds in states that didn’t expand Medicaid. The split centers around cuts the Affordable Care Act made to Medicaid subsidies known as “disproportionate share” payments, for hospitals that care for a large share of uninsured patients. Hospitals wouldn’t need the subsidies as more Americans gained insurance coverage, ACA policymakers believed.”

The CBO score cometh. “The CBO is poised to tell Senate Republicans this week that their health plan will leave millions more uninsured than Obamacare — with the losses estimated from 15 million to 22 million over a decade, according to a half dozen budget analysts polled by POLITICO.”

The Washington Post: “Donald Trump set himself apart from other Republican presidential candidates when it came to health care. Before taking office, he vowed “insurance for everybody” that would be “much less expensive and much better” and explicitly promised not to touch Medicaid, which millions of his working-class supporters rely upon to cover doctor’s visits and medication. But as Republicans in the Senate press ahead with legislation that would dramatically cut Medicaid and scale back the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, it is increasingly clear that President Trump is almost certain to fall well short of fulfilling those promises.”

POLITICO looks at the left’s efforts to stop the health care bill — and the challenges organizers are facing.

Bloomberg: “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces the risk of an embarrassing defeat in his campaign to pressure enough fellow Republicans to pass sweeping cutbacks in Obamacare.”

The AP: “President Donald Trump is eager to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin with full diplomatic bells and whistles when the two are in Germany for a multinational summit next month. But the idea is exposing deep divisions within the administration on the best way to approach Moscow in the midst of an ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. elections.”

Trump’s White House has done little to stop another election hack.

The Washington Post: “One month before Election Day, Jared Kushner’s real estate company finalized a $285 million loan as part of a refinancing package for its property near Times Square in Manhattan. The loan came at a critical moment. Kushner was playing a key role in the presidential campaign of his father-in-law, Donald Trump. The lender, Deutsche Bank, was negotiating to settle a federal mortgage fraud case and charges from New York state regulators that it aided a possible Russian money-laundering scheme. The cases were settled in December and January. Now, Kushner’s association with Deutsche Bank is among a number of financial matters that could come under focus as his business activities are reviewed by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who is examining Kushner as part of a broader investigation into possible Russian influence in the election.”

NBC’s Pete Williams reports on what to expect from the Supreme Court’s last day. “The U.S. Supreme Court heads into Monday, its last day of the current term, with two important questions so far unanswered: What's to become of President Donald Trump's travel ban and will 80-year-old Justice Anthony Kennedy retire? The court will also announce the remaining decisions of the term, including the fate of laws in 39 states that bar direct taxpayer aid to churches and the ability of the parents of a 15-year-old boy to sue the federal border agent who killed him.”

Leigh Ann Caldwell reports from Colorado Springs. “Just days before an expected Senate vote on the Republican health care plan, the leaders of the Charles and David Koch network had few words of praise for the GOP bill at a retreat here this weekend. Top aides of the organization say they are “disappointed” with the bill’s contents because, in their view, it doesn’t do enough to dismantle the Affordable Care Act but say they are working to make it better.”

The New York Times looks at how Rex Tillerson’s role at the State Department has been undercut by the president.

The Wall Street Journal: “When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the White House on Monday for his first meeting with President Donald Trump, a principle that has long underpinned relations will be at stake: that supporting the growth of a strong India is in America’s national interest.”

Bernie Sanders says his wife will be cleared in the FBI probe into a 2010 bank loan.

OFF TO THE RACES: California Dreamin’

Roll Call looks at former congressional candidate Michael Eggman’s efforts to flip California House seats from red to blue.

NJ-GOV: The New York Times writes on Kim Guadagno’s bid to run as a rare GOP moderate.

New Jersey lawmakers could face a state government shutdown.

VA-GOV: The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports on how energy policy is playing in the gubernatorial race.