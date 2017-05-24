A majority of Americans ages 18 to 34 disapprove of President Trump's budget and economic priorities, according to a recent GenForward poll of millennials, a project of the University of Chicago.

Sixty-eight percent of millennials say they disapprove of increasing military spending by cutting spending for the State Department, Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies, while just 32 percent approve.

And two-thirds of these younger Americans — 66 percent — say Trump's budget proposals do more to help the rich, versus 28 percent who say they're aimed more at the middle class. The poll was conducted before the Trump White House officially unveiled its budget this week, but after it had already released key details of its proposals.

In addition, the survey finds 74 percent of young Americans favoring increasing taxes for those making more than $1 million a year, and another 57 percent agreeing with the statement that government regulation of business "is necessary to protect the public interest."

What's more, the poll shows that 59 percent of young adults support increased federal spending on infrastructure — which is something Trump has proposed, but which the Republican-controlled Congress has yet to act on.

A previous release from this same poll found that 58 percent of millennials disapproving of Trump's job performance — including 78 percent of young African Americans, 71 percent of young Latinos and 47 percent of young whites.

The GenForward poll was conducted of 1,853 millennials from April 14 to May 1, and it has a margin of error of plus-minus 3.5 percentage points.