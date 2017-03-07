President Donald Trump's nominee for deputy attorney general was scrutinized during a contentious confirmation hearing on Tuesday while appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The hearing had an extra level of tension baked in as Rod Rosenstein will be tasked with either leading the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and Moscow's relationship to Trump's campaign or appointing a special prosecutor

Rosenstein faced an onslaught of questions pertaining to Russia and the recusal of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions during his confirmation hearing for the deputy position.

Trump nominated Rosenstein — who is described as a nonpartisan straight shooter who has worked for both Democratic and Republican presidents — for the position in January, before his would-be boss was embroiled in any Russian-related controversy.

Rod Rosenstein, nominee to be Deputy Attorney General, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington March 7, 2017. AARON P. BERNSTEIN / Reuters

Currently the U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, Rosenstein, 52, has worked for the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Department of Justice for 26 years, according to the Department of Justice website. He was unanimously confirmed as U.S. attorney in 2005 after being appointed by President George W. Bush, and was then retained by President Barack Obama.

Rosenstein is the only U.S. attorney appointed by a previous administration to last all eight years of the Obama administration, according to the New York Times.

A graduate from Harvard Law School — where he edited the Harvard Law Review — Rosenstein started his career with the Department of Justice in 1990. He then served as counsel to Deputy Attorney General Philip B. Heymann in President Bill Clinton's first term.

Rosenstein was nominated by President George W. Bush to be Maryland's United States Attorney in May 2005, and was confirmed unanimously by the senate a month later.

In 2012 he was appointed by then-Attorney General Eric Holder to oversee a federal investigation into sensitive leaks that resulted in Retired Marine Gen. James E. Cartwright pleading guilty to making false statements about a covert U.S. cyber attack on Iran's nuclear program.

A decade earlier, Rosenstein was also a part of the Whitewater investigation into President Bill Clinton's real estate dealings in Arkansas, which resulted in three convictions.

And just this month, his office was involved in prosecuting and indicting seven Baltimore police officers for federal racketeering crimes.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein, right, speaks at a news conference in Baltimore, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, to announce that seven Baltimore police officers who worked on a firearms crime task force are facing charges of stealing money, property and narcotics from people over two years. Patrick Semansky / AP

During the first stretch of his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Rosenstein was asked if he had made a decision on whether to select a special counsel to investigate Russia's attempt to influence the election.

He said he is "not in a position to answer" that question because he has yet to read the intelligence community's report on its findings regarding Russian interference. He added if he thought current officials were wrong in not bringing about special counsel he would "overrule them."

Rosenstein told Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, that he wasn't aware of any reason why he would be unable to oversee the investigation.

During the hearing he also said he had "no reason to doubt" the findings of the 17 U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia influence the presidential election, but Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota, said he found it "very disturbing" that Rosenstein said he hadn't read the declassified report.

Franken also said Sessions owed it to the committee to "come back," and stressed that he "bent over backwards" not to say that Sessions lied.

Some Democrats had threatened to block Rosenstein's nomination if he declined to commit to appointing a special prosecutor to investigate Russian interference into the election and its connection to the Trump campaign.

"I'll use every possible tool to block DOJ Deputy AG nominee unless he commits to appoint independent special prosecutor," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, tweeted on Sunday.