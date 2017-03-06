These Charts Show the Change in Scope of Trump’s Immigration Order

What's old is new again.

The Trump administration's new executive order on immigration, signed Monday, keeps most of the travel and refugee restrictions from his original order intact.

But certain countries — Syria and Iraq, in particular — get some reprieve.

Nearly all non-immigrant travelers from Iraq would previously have been affected by the ban. That is no longer the case and Iraqi travelers are free to enter. Under the previous executive order, Syrian refugees would have been banned indefinitely but now are only banned 90 days — the same duration refugees from five other countries are banned.

The below charts break down by the numbers how the orders differ.

The new order affects refugees from all countries and non-immigrant traveling citizens from a select group of countries with predominantly Muslim populations.

Iraq's removal from the list of countries the travel ban will target reduces the number of people potentially affected by it. Over the last few years, Iraqis made up approximately 25 percent of travelers from the seven countries banned in the first executive order.

Approximately the same number of refugees will be affected in the first 120 days of the new executive order because both orders ban refugee entries from all countries.

The greatest difference in the two orders will follow after the 120-day refugee ban period. Last year, more than 12,000 refugees entered the country from Syria, according to Pew. The Trump administration's first order would have banned Syrian refugees indefinitely after that period. The new order has no special provisions for Syrian refugees after 120 days.

The new executive order explicitly does not target green card holders. It was ambiguous after launch whether green card holders would be affected and some card holders were affected in the first few days following the first order's signing. That's no longer an issue.