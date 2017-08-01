U.S. to Test ICBM as Tensions Rise With North Korea

The U.S. military is poised to test launch an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile from California early Wednesday morning — just days after North Korea’s second test of an ICBM.

The 576th Flight Test Squadron will conduct the test between 12:01 a.m. and 6:01 a.m. PT from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command has tested 299 Minuteman III ICBMs over the program’s history. In a statement, the command said the test launch program is meant "to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness, and accuracy of the weapon system."

Last week, North Korea tested an ICBM for the second time. The missile flew for 45 minutes and traveled more than 1,000 kilometers laterally. U.S. officials believe the missile broke up upon re-entering the atmosphere.

A Minuteman III rocket is launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Lee Corkran / Sygma via Getty Images file

The United States and its allies flew supersonic bombers and fighter jets over the Korea Peninsula on Sunday in a 10-hour show of force against North Korea following the country's latest ICBM launch.

The U.S. B-1 bombers first flew over Japanese airspace, where they were joined by two Japanese F-2 fighter jets, before flying over the Korean Peninsula with four South Korean F-15 fighter jets, U.S. Pacific Air Forces said in a statement.

The Air Force said the 10-hour mission was a direct response to North Korea's two intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests this month, the latest of which occurred Friday.

Analysts say the North's test Friday showed that a broader part of the mainland United States, including Los Angeles and Chicago, is now in range of Pyongyang's weapons.

Asked about possible U.S. military action against North Korea, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders reiterated on Tuesday that "all options are on the table" but the administration would not "broadcast what we're going to do."

The focus for the administration remains on stopping North Korea's nuclear program and halting their aggression, Sanders said.