In the chaotic first days after President Donald Trump closed the United States' borders to refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, protests, legal uncertainty, and panic gripped airports and minority communities.

Now critics are scrambling to fight the order they've dubbed a "Muslim ban" while supporters seek to defend, and clarify, the order even as the government itself scrambles to understand and address the implications of the order.

Confusion continues to overwhelm the order. After green card holders were detained over the weekend amid the uncertainty, senior White House administration officials said that green card holders from the seven affected countries wouldn't be subject to the ban. But White House chief of staff Reince Priebus left the door open to more questions Sunday when he said border officials may use their "discretion" to question those legal permanent residents to make sure they are not "up to no good."

Newly-installed Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly appeared to settle the matter with a statement Sunday evening saying that absent "significant derogatory information indicating a serious threat," allowing entry to green card holders was in "the national interest." His agency, the Department of Homeland Security, is charged with enforcing Trump's ban, and sought to quell reports that it was not complying with emergency court rulings that temporarily halted parts of the order.

Adding to the uncertainty: State Department officials said Monday that the status of individuals who have dual-citizenship — British and Iranian citizenship, for instance — is still unclear, after initially saying those individuals would be caught up in the visa bans.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters Monday night that the State Department staff had been "ordered not to talk to Congress" about the immigration executive order.

"My staff was told the State Department as of today was ordered not to talk to Congress about this issue," Rubio said. "I don't know the reason, maybe perhaps they're still kind of working through how this is going to apply and so perhaps they don't want to give us information that is wrong."

State Department spokesman Mark Toner responded, saying that "The Department remains in contact with Members of Congress who have reached out regarding the Executive Orders, and will continue to provide information and assistance as we are able."

Rubio was also critical of the Trump administration's roll-out of the executive order, saying he wishes they would have consulted more both with Congress and the agencies affected by the order.

"Not just with Congress," Rubio said when asked if he wished the Trump administration had done more consulting ahead of releasing the executive order, "Look, I believe it was a mistake not to coordinate more closely with the agencies that were going to be tasked with implementing this and I would hope that had they have to do it again they would have approached it differently."

The White House forcefully defended the executive order over the weekend and Monday, saying that just 109 — out of 325,000 who entered the U.S. Friday — were detained for further questioning after landing in America in the immediate wake of the ban before being all released.

"I don't think it's a big problem," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in Monday's press briefing, arguing that "being able to come to America is a privilege, not a right" and that the "temporary inconvenience" was a small price to pay for the country's national security.

Federal agencies were still scrambling to implement and decipher the order on Monday, in part because it appears many were not consulted in advance on the order Trump signed.

Spicer told reporters that "there was staff from appropriate committees and leadership offices that were involved," but NBC News confirmed that two House Republicans heading key committees that oversee immigration legislation were not consulted: Homeland Security Chairman Michael McCaul from Texas and House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte from Virginia.

Several House leadership aides tell NBC News they were also not consulted regarding Trump's immigration executive order. In fact, aides say, they received the text of the executive order at the same time the press did late Friday.

The White House's efforts to downplay the effect of the order was challenged by human stories of octogenarian grandparents and young children detained for hours of questioning, while others were barred from boarding planes to return to homes and family here in the United States.

Their stories sent thousands to airports and Trump's luxury hotel in Washington, D.C. in protest, and prompted others to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union, which said it raised $24 million since Saturday.

The ACLU and other advocates put forward legal challenges to the order almost immediately, gaining two emergency court orders — including several delaying enforcement of parts of the executive order — but at least seven lawsuits are open or expected to file on Monday, seeking to overturn the ruling.

Legal hearings take weeks to move forward, but there likely will be test cases as dual nationals and other individuals challenge the new rules.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy said on Sunday on Twitter he has a bill planned for "this week" to put a stop to what he called a "dangerous, hateful order," while New York Democrat and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer attempted to force a vote on the Senate floor to overturn the executive order Monday.

Though Schumer's move failed, as he needed all 100 Senators to agree to a vote, a few cracks in party lines have emerged as a handful of Republicans broke with Trump on Sunday to speak out against the order. The most prominent Republicans to criticize the ban were longtime hawks Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who said the order was "not properly vetted."

"Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism," Graham and McCain said, earning a pair of scolding tweets from the president.

...Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

House Democrats on Monday also introduced the Statue of Liberty Values Act, or SOLVE, to block Trump's immigration executive order. However, this legislation will likely go nowhere as Democrats are in the minority.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, meanwhile, issued a letter instructing the Justice Department to "not present arguments in defense" of Trump's new travel ban.

"The order has now been challenged in a number of jurisdictions. As the Acting Attorney General, it is my ultimate responsibility to determine the position of the Department of Justice in these actions," Yates wrote.

"At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the Executive Order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the Executive Order is lawful," the letter continued.

However, the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel signed off on the policy last week — Yates in her letter notes that her role is different from that of the OLC — and DOJ lawyers did defend the policy in court over the weekend.

Trump, for his part, has tried to change the conversation: He announced a new executive order on business regulations on Monday, as well as tweeting that he'd announce a Supreme Court pick on Tuesday night.