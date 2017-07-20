WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday he plans to continue as the nation’s top law enforcement officer, speaking out one day after President Donald Trump expressed regrets about appointing him to the job.

"I have the honor of serving as attorney general. It’s something that goes beyond any thought I ever would have had for myself," Sessions told reporters. "We love this job, we love this department, and I plan to continue to do so as long as that is appropriate."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks to the media about an international cybercrime enforcement action at the Department of Justice in Washington on July 20. JIM LO SCALZO / EPA

Sessions said he is "totally confident" he can continue to be an effective attorney general despite the president’s remarks.

Trump on Wednesday told The New York Times he never would have appointed Sessions if he knew Sessions would recuse himself from the investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

"Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else," Trump told the paper.

Sessions announced his recusal following revelations he met with a Russian official during the 2016 presidential campaign. The former Alabama senator did not disclose the meeting during his confirmation hearing.

Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump and campaigned aggressively for him.