Analysis: Why Voting Rights Advocates Are Worried About a Trump Voter Fraud Probe

Following up on his false claim that at least 3 million illegal immigrants voted in November's election, President Donald Trump was all set last Thursday to sign an executive order initiating a federal investigation into voter fraud.

But the order never came. A spokesman said Trump got stuck in meetings that ran long. Since then, the White House has moved on to other issues, like banning travel from seven majority-Muslim nations and threatening to defund Sanctuary Cities, without rescheduling the signing. A Trump aide told NBC News Friday there would be no voter inquiry anytime soon, though Trump seemed to contradict that in an interview that aired Sunday afternoon.

"I'm going to set up a commission to be headed by Mike Pence and we're going to get to the bottom of it," Trump told Fox News' Bill O'Reilly, without offering specifics.

One possible reason for the delay: The lukewarm response to the idea of a voter fraud investigation from within Trump's party. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the Republican chair of the House oversight committee, has said he wants no part of the probe. Ohio's GOP secretary of state, Jon Husted, has dismissed the need for it. And the bipartisan umbrella group for state election officials has said it knows of no evidence to support Trump's fraud claims.

Numerous studies have shown conclusively that, though there are rare cases of illegal voting, systemic voter fraud simply doesn't exist.

The White House may simply be waiting until Sen. Jeff Sessions is confirmed as attorney general, since he'd likely oversee the probe. Voting rights advocates, meanwhile, have expressed concern that a seemingly unwarranted federal voter fraud investigation would simply lay the groundwork to enact strict new voting laws and policies that end up keeping large numbers of would-be voters from the polls. President Trump expressed staunch support for such laws on the campaign trail, and stoked fears of a "rigged" election in the last weeks of his campaign when it was not clear that he would prevail.

In a tweet on October 17, he declared that there's "large-scale voter fraud happening on and before election day," an substantiated claim he would repeat after winning the election (though not the popular vote) on Twitter and then make again months later as president.

In January, he used his first official meeting with congressional leaders at the White House to falsely claim that 3 to 5 million "illegals" voted, costing him the popular vote. Trump, who lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes to Democrat Hillary Clinton, still has not offered any proof.

One nightmare scenario of launching a federal investigation into already debunked claims of voter fraud, voting rights advocates say, would be an effort to pass a federal law requiring documentary proof of citizenship for anyone registering to vote — effectively a nationwide voter ID requirement for voter registration that makes it all but impossible to conduct community registration drives. Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the architect of such a law in his state and a close Trump ally, said this week he's advised Trump to investigate fraud.

The Justice Department could also try to force purges of voter rolls, using a provision of federal voting law requiring states to keep their rolls up to date. In the past, such purges conducted by state and local election officials have often removed eligible voters.

"I expect the Trump civil rights division to bring suits under that provision in places with large minority, youth, or other Democratic-leaning populations," Samuel Bagenstos, a former top civil rights division official during the Obama administration, wrote recently. "The goal of these lawsuits will be to trim the voting rolls."

And it looks highly likely that under Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's nominee for attorney general, the Justice Department will be far less aggressive about bringing voting rights cases — sending a signal to states that they can pass new restrictions without the federal government standing in the way. Already, the department has signaled it may change its position on the challenge to Texas's voter ID law, one of the major voting rights cases brought by the Obama Department of Justice. And during his confirmation, Sessions dropped jaws by claiming he wasn't familiar with a federal appeals court ruling last August that drew widespread attention, finding that North Carolina's sweeping voting law "targeted African-Americans with almost surgical precision."

In other words, the Trump administration is likely to favor a more restrictive approach to voting. And, despite the lack of systemic fraud, it likely will be able to seize on the results of an investigation to justify that approach.

For instance, it's well known that state voter rolls are riddled with errors, and numerous people — reportedly including Trump's own daughter, son-in-law, top adviser, press secretary, and treasury secretary nominee—are registered to vote in more than one state. That's because people often move from one state to another without canceling their registration.

Everyone agrees that cleaning up the rolls would be a good idea, but there's no evidence at all that that it's led to fraud. Still, it could allow the Trump administration to muddy the waters by claiming the probe exposed at least the potential for fraud.

Indeed, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has sought to shift the issue to that ground and away from the question of whether illegal voting had actually occurred.

"You've got folks on rolls that have been deceased or have moved or are registered into counties," Spicer told reporters when the executive order still seemed imminent. "This isn't just about the 2016 election, this is about the integrity of our voting system."

Trump himself seemed to echo that approach at a Republican retreat more than a week ago, though his exact meaning was characteristically unclear. "We also need to keep the ballot box safe from illegal voting," he said. "Take a look at what is registering, folks."

Pence, who Trump now says will lead the investigation, pledged a "full evaluation" at the same GOP retreat in recordings leaked to several news outlets, including the Washington Post and The Guardian.

The administration, Pence told Republicans, will "initiate a full evaluation of voting rolls in the country and the overall integrity of our voting system in the wake of this past election."