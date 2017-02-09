Appeals Court Panel Refuses to Reinstate Trump Travel Order

Play Facebook

A three-judge federal appeals court panel on Thursday refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's executive order barring entry to the United States of nationals from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

The ruling means that Trump's so-called "travel ban" remains on hold. The court ruled that the Justice Department had not shown that keeping the president's travel restrictions on hold would cause "irreparable injury."

Trump issued a defiant response on Twitter minutes after the ruling. "SEE YOU IN COURT," the president said.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

The panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was ruling on the government's request for an emergency stay that would reinstate the travel restrictions, but the ruling also touched on the president's power in matters of national security.

"Federal courts routinely review the constitutionality of — and even invalidate — actions taken by the executive to promote national security, and have done so even in times of conflict," the judges wrote.

The ruling comes after a lower-court judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order last Friday effectively blocking it from being implemented.

The Justice Department asked for a stay pending an appeal, arguing that Trump had the authority to issue the order and that the Seattle judge's restraining order was overly broad. It also cited harm to the public.

President Donald Trump signs an executive order Jan. 27 restricting travel by refugees entering the United States and on travelers from Syria, Iran and five other Muslim-majority countries. Carlos Barria / Reuters

The White House said it was reviewing the judges' ruling. The interim head of the Democratic National Committee, Donna Brazile, called the refusal to grant a stay "a massive blow to the White House."

Attorneys representing Washington state, saying public universities and the economy were harmed by the order, challenged it on constitutional grounds.

Trump's Jan. 27 executive order suspended entry to the United States by people from Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iraq and Yemen for 90 days.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday called the appeals court ruling " a victory for Washington State and indeed the entire country."

Implementation of the order caused chaos at airports, with green card holders, students and professors among those reporting they were detained or turned away.

Trump has said the order is necessary to protect Americans from terrorism. The order follows campaign pledges to put in place "extreme vetting." Critics have called it a "Muslim ban," which Trump has denied.

After U.S. District Judge James Robart issued the restraining order blocking Trump's travel restrictions, visa holders and refugees rushed to take advantage of the pause.

About 60,000 visas that had been canceled were deemed valid after Robart issued his restraining order.

Trump's executive order also suspended the U.S. refugee program for 120 days, and it indefinitely suspended entry to the United States by Syrian refugees.

Twitter, Uber, Google and Apple were among nearly 100 companies that filed a friend-of-the court brief arguing against Trump's executive order. They said it hinders the ability of U.S. companies to attract top talent and "and is inflicting substantial harm on U.S. companies."