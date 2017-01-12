Play Facebook

Ben Carson said childhood poverty has helped him understand housing insecurity and stressed the importance of "healing" during his confirmation hearing to become the secretary of housing and urban development on Thursday.

The accomplished neurosurgeon turned 2016 presidential candidate previously indicated he had no interest in serving in President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet amid speculation he could be nominated to lead Health and Human Services. Instead he was chosen to head HUD, an area where his views are largely unknown.

"I grew up in inner city Detroit with a single mother who had a 3rd grade education, but who worked numerous jobs to keep a roof over our heads and to put food on our table. I understand housing insecurity," Carson said in his prepared remarks.

Carson is also expected to face questions about how he would manage a large federal agency with a $48 billion budget. Democrats are also expected to focus on Carson's past statements critical of government welfare.

Carson gained national prominence in 1987 for his role in helping to separate infant conjoined twins. His life story was made into a movie and was at the center of his presidential run.