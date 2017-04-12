Ben Carson in Elevator Mishap on Affordable Housing Tour

One of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson's takeaways from his nationwide listening tour may be to use the stairs next time.

The unsuccessful 2016 GOP presidential hopeful, his wife, and five others were trapped in an elevator for about 15 minutes while touring an affordable housing complex in Miami on Wednesday.

No one was injured, NBC Miami reported.

Former Miami Heat basketball star Alonzo Mourning nervously waited as Miami-Dade fire rescue worked to free the Cabinet secretary. Mourning's non-profit group helped develop the housing complex, which provides homes for residents making less than 60 percent of the area's median income.

Carson, a former neurosurgeon, was selected by President Donald Trump to head HUD with little prior experience in the housing sector. During his confirmation process, he pledged to go on a listening tour to gather the best ideas from around the country.

Great meeting w/ Alonzo Mourning who is doing great work with low income housing & thanks to the hard working @miamipd and @cityofmiamifire pic.twitter.com/tl5UtFUpXU — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) April 12, 2017

Mourning apologized profusely once Carson emerged from the stuck elevator, according to the Miami Herald.

Carson also inquired if someone had "the key" before entering an elevator on the next stop on the tour.