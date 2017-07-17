Break-in at Sen. Dean Heller’s Las Vegas Office

Police are investigating a weekend break-in at the Las Vegas Senate office of Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., the lawmaker’s office confirmed Monday.

Heller has attracted attention within his party in recent weeks for expressing his concerns over the GOP’s Senate health care proposal.

Heller is also the only GOP senator up for re-election in 2018 in a state that Trump lost, making him one of the most vulnerable Republicans in the next election.

He has pointed the Senate bill’s dramatic reductions in Medicaid as the primary reason behind his concerns regarding the proposal. More than 600,000 people in Nevada are on Medicaid, including disabled and low-income children.

News of the break-in at Heller’s senate office was first reported by the Las Vegas Sun and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.