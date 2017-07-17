Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Politics
Politics News
Politics

Break-in at Sen. Dean Heller’s Las Vegas Office

by Leigh Ann Caldwell and Adam Edelman

advertisement

Police are investigating a weekend break-in at the Las Vegas Senate office of Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., the lawmaker’s office confirmed Monday.

Heller has attracted attention within his party in recent weeks for expressing his concerns over the GOP’s Senate health care proposal.

Heller is also the only GOP senator up for re-election in 2018 in a state that Trump lost, making him one of the most vulnerable Republicans in the next election.

5th Republican Senator opposing new GOP health care bill 3:00

He has pointed the Senate bill’s dramatic reductions in Medicaid as the primary reason behind his concerns regarding the proposal. More than 600,000 people in Nevada are on Medicaid, including disabled and low-income children.

News of the break-in at Heller’s senate office was first reported by the Las Vegas Sun and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Leigh Ann Caldwell
Leigh Ann Caldwell
Adam Edelman
Topic Politics News
First Published
Next Story Trump Must Release Mar-a-Lago Visitor Logs, Judge Rules
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement