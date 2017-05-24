WASHINGTON — The Republican health care plan that passed the House earlier this month would leave 23 million more Americans without health insurance over the next decade than the current law and would reduce the deficit by $119 billion, according to an analysis released by the Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday.

The findings are similar to a CBO score of an earlier version of the bill spiked by Republican leaders earlier this year due to lack of support.

House Republicans passed the American Health Care Act three weeks ago without a new analysis from the nonpartisan office, but a CBO analysis of an earlier version of the legislation found the new law would result in leaving 24 million more Americans without health insurance within a decade.

But significant changes were made to the original bill to help push it through the House. Notable among them was a provision that would allow states to opt-out of mandatory coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

The report estimates that people who live those states opting out of the protections would see major rate hikes and may be prevented from purchasing insurance at all. In addition, those who live in states opting out of essential health benefit coverage may additionally pay thousands more for services like maternity care, mental health and drug treatment.

"This CBO report again confirms that the American Health Care Act achieves our mission: lowering premiums and lowering the deficit," House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement.

The analysis also found that by 2026, "an estimated 51 million people under age 65 would be uninsured, compared with 28 million who would lack insurance that year under current law."

No Democrats voted for the plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, and they slammed their Republican counterparts for voting on the legislation before the analysis was completed.

"Today's devastating CBO score hammers home Trumpcare's dire consequences for working families and seniors across the country," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in the statement, slamming the bill as a "billionaire's tax cut disguised as a health care bill."

The plan faces an uncertain future in the Senate, with members on both sides of the aisle warning major changes need to be made to the House version of the legislation before the Senate can vote.

"The goal of any ACA replacement should be to improve access to quality health care while providing consumers with more choices and restraining costs," Sen. Susan Collins said in the press release. "Unfortunately, the CBO estimates that 23 million Americans would lose insurance coverage over the next decade, and the impact would disproportionately affect older, low-income Americans."

White House officials, meanwhile, slammed the CBO numbers as inaccurate, citing problems with the group's report ahead of Obamacare's passage.

Democrats took to Twitter to voice their frustrations:

I don't see what's conservative about screwing the working poor. https://t.co/tUhUURjdhc — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 24, 2017