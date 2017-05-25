WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans maintained their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act would look nothing like the House bill assessed Wednesday, even as House Republicans dismissed the Congressional Budget Office's report that their bill would cause millions to lose insurance and potentially impact those with pre-existing conditions.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, chairman of the Health Education and Labor Committee who is in part tasked with writing parts of the Senate's bill, used the score as another reason to push the American Health Care Act aside.

"It's informative to know the estimated impact of the House health care bill, but the Senate is writing its own bill, which will receive its own score from the Congressional Budget Office before the Senate votes," Alexander said in a statement.

Related: Health Care Bill Impact on Premiums, Uninsured, Pre-existing Conditions

His goals for a Senate bill, Alexander said, include "rescuing" the "millions of Americans who will be trapped in collapsing Affordable Care Act exchanges with few or even zero options for health insurance in 2018 unless Congress acts," "lowering premium costs," and "making sure those with pre-existing conditions have access to insurance."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed CBO Unveils Crucial Report on GOP Health Plan 2:55 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/952568899720" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The group of 13 senators are meeting regularly to discuss how the Senate should proceed on health care since the House narrowly passed the AHCA earlier this month. The senators have previously admitted that it will not use the House bill but write its own, a process that is proving difficult as there are varying ideas on what a national health care system should look like.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a former insurance commissioner who was not invited to be part of the Senate health care working group, said that the CBO report underscores the need to work on a compromise that fixes the Affordable Care Act and adopts some of the key principles Republicans would like to see.

"Unfortunately, the CBO estimates that 23 million Americans would lose insurance coverage over the next decade, and the impact would disproportionately affect older, low-income Americans," Collins wrote. "I urge my colleagues to support the comprehensive ACA replacement plan Senator Cassidy and I introduced that will allow more Americans to obtain health insurance, preserve significant consumer protections, and help moderate the cost of health care."

Related: Montana Republican Congressional Candidate Allegedly Assaults Reporter After CBO Question

The new assessment from the non-partisan Congressional scorekeepers is similar to the report on the earlier version of the bill spiked by Republican leaders earlier this year due to lack of support. But significant changes were made to appease the most conservative members of the House. Notable among the changes was a provision that would allow states to opt out of offering robust health insurance plans that provide services such as maternity care, mental health services and emergency care.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, who worked for months to pass the bill in the House, defended the findings of the new report.

"This CBO report again confirms that the American Health Care Act achieves our mission: lowering premiums and lowering the deficit," Ryan said in a statement.

Most House Republicans, however, dismissed the validity of the CBO report, the same tactic members used after the last CBO report said 24 million Americans would lose insurance.

"They do the best they can with the data they have but they've been wildly wrong," said Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tennessee.

The new report estimates that people who live in states that choose to waive Obamacare's guarantee that insurers charge people the same premium regardless of pre-existing conditions would see major rate hikes, especially for those who are older and sicker. The most sick may be prevented from purchasing insurance entirely, the report says.

In addition, those who live in states opting out of essential health benefit coverage may pay thousands more for services like maternity care, mental health and drug treatment.

The analysis also found that by 2026, "an estimated 51 million people under age 65 would be uninsured, compared with 28 million who would lack insurance that year under current law."

Democrats, united in their opposition to the House GOP legislation, condemned the bill again after the report was released.

Some immediately took to Twitter to voice their frustrations:

I don't see what's conservative about screwing the working poor. https://t.co/tUhUURjdhc — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 24, 2017

President Trump's healthcare bill would cause 23 million Americans to lose coverage. Completely irresponsible. https://t.co/tQozQRiVZB — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) May 24, 2017

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi slammed the bill as a "billionaire's tax cut disguised as a health care bill."

"Today's devastating CBO score hammers home Trumpcare's dire consequences for working families and seniors across the country," Pelosi said in the statement.

"This report ought to be the final nail in the coffin of Republican effort to sabotage our health care system," said Sen. Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who held a news conference shortly after the highly anticipated report was released.