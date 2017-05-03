Play Facebook

FBI Director James Comey said Wednesday that it makes him "mildly nauseous" to think his decision to reopen the bureau's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails just days before the election could have impacted voters, but added he would make the same choice again.

In his most detailed explanation and strongest defense of his actions to date, Comey called it was a choice between "really bad and catastrophic" to inform lawmakers about the discovery of additional Clinton emails found on the computer of former Rep. Anthony Weiner, the husband of Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

Democrats pressed Comey on why he chose to make the renewed investigation public, despite the FBI's general policy not to comment on ongoing investigations.

"Why didn't you just do the investigation as you would normally, with no public announcement?" Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein asked.

But Comey said he had the choice to either "speak" or "conceal."

He called the decision — which quickly became public — "one of the world's most painful experiences," but said making it was the right move.

"It makes me mildly nauseous to think we might have had an impact on the election. But, honestly, it wouldn't change the decision," Comey said in testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Comey sent a letter to lawmakers on October 28 announcing the FBI had reopened its probe into Clinton's emails.

Clinton has, in part, has blamed her loss on Comey's decision. "If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president," Clinton said during an appearance Tuesday.

Comey is appearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee for a routine oversight hearing. But the appearance comes just one day after both President Donald Trump dismissed "phony" ties between his campaign and Moscow and Clinton partially blamed his handling of the investigation for her stunning loss.

FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017

...Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017

The comments spurred Trump to respond on Twitter, calling Comey "the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton" for not prosecuting the Democratic nominee.

Comey indicated in his testimony that the FBI may be investigating whether if members of its New York office leaked any information related to the Clinton probe.

In an appearance before the House Intelligence Committee in March, Comey confirmed the FBI was investigating possible collusion between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign. U.S. intelligence agencies concluded Moscow interfered in the 2016 election and hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and a top Clinton campaign official.

Comey warned Wednesday that Russia will likely attempt the same types of interference in the 2018 midterm elections.