In the wake of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's late night resignation, congressional Democrats are calling for a broader probe into the chain of events that led to his departure while Republicans are insisting that the Senate is already equipped to examine the complete account about what the White House knew about the episode.

"We have standing committees in the Senate that have all the appropriate clearances to do the investigations," said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the second-highest ranking Republican in the Senate. "We'll follow the investigation wherever it leads."

Flynn resigned late Monday night following revelations that he had misled senior administration officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, about the substance of his pre-inaugural conversations with Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, and that the Justice Department had informed the White House that he could be subject to blackmail from Russia.

Democrats in Congress are demanding more answers and a more complete account about what the White House knew about those conversations and when. The FBI and the Senate Intelligence Committee had already opened separate investigations into Russia's interference in the U.S. election — and the Senate investigation could become much broader, members say, if the facts call for it.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi has called for the FBI to "accelerate its investigation" and said that Congress must set up an independent commission to "fully investigate Russia's influence on the Administration and the election."

But any calls for a more robust investigation that have not been heeded by leaders of the Republican-controlled Congress that is reluctant to investigate its president and administration.

House Speaker Paul Ryan would only say that President Donald Trump made the right decision by asking for the resignation.

"You cannot have a national security adviser misleading the vice president and others. So I think the president was right to ask for his resignation. And I believe it was the right thing to do," Ryan said.

Republicans indicated that the Senate is well-equipped to ask any questions they might have.

"There needs to be a full investigation on all angles relative to nefarious activities that were taking place with Russia beginning in March but even going back before that time," said Sen. Bob Corker, R-Kentucky, and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio added: "I can tell you that the Senate Intelligence Committee is conducting a bipartisan investigation, as we should, on Russian interference on our election and post-election and we're going to go wherever the truth leads us."

After intelligence officials revealed Russian interference in the U.S. elections in December, Republican leaders of the House and the Senate agreed to allow respective committees to investigate, but they dismissed calls by Democrats and a few Republicans for an independent outside committee to be formed. Such calls are now being revived by Democrats.

"The truth and consequences of the Russia connection: the American people deserve to know the full extent of Russia's financial, personal and political grip on President Trump and what that means for our national security," Pelosi said in a statement.

Rep. Bill Huizinga, R-Michigan, indicated in a tweet that the Senate's investigation should continue.

Appropriate resignation by Gen Flynn after he mislead VP Pence and others of his actions. Next steps up to the Senate. — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) February 14, 2017

Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, and head of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement that Flynn's resignation is "a troubling indication of dysfunction" for the administration.

"We need to look at the whole issue … our relationship with Russia and how certain things happened the way they did," McCain told reporters, saying he's not sure if an independent investigation is needed.

Many key Republicans shied away from any criticisms, however.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes said in a short statement that Flynn served "with distinction."

"The President needs a National Security Advisor whom he can trust and I defer to him to decide who best fills that role," he said.

And his counterpart in the Senate, Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, who is leading an investigation into Russian involvement into U.S. elections, praised Flynn.

"Washington, D.C. can be a rough town for honorable people, and Flynn — who has always been a soldier, not a politician — deserves America's gratitude and respect for dedicating so much of his life to strengthening our national security. I thank him for his many years of distinguished service," Burr said.