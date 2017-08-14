WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump called hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan “repugnant” on Monday and repudiated their racist ideology.

His remarks followed widespread criticism for failing to forcibly denounce white supremacists in the immediate aftermath of a violent clash between white nationalists and counter-protesters that left 19 injured and one person dead in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Watch Trump's Updated Response to Charlottesville Attack 3:42 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1024253507610" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

“Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear,” Trump said in a brief statement from the White House.

Trump faced backlash for his statement Saturday condemning the violence displayed on “many sides” during the race-fueled protests in Virginia. One woman was killed and 19 injured after an Ohio man allegedly drove his car through a group of counter-demonstrators.

The Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the incident, Trump announced.

Earlier int he day, the president blasted the African-American head of Merck & Co. Inc. after the CEO resigned from Trump’s American Manufacturing Council because of the White House’s response to Charlottesville.