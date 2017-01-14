Play Facebook

Several Democrats rallied behind Rep. John Lewis on Saturday as an "American hero" and revered civil rights champion after Donald Trump slammed him as "all talk, talk, talk" ahead of the national holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Republicans mostly stayed silent amid the back and forth.

Lewis, D-Ga., rankled the president-elect when he told NBC News' "Meet the Press" in an exclusive interview on Friday that he does not believe Trump is a "legitimate president." He came to that conclusion, he said, after U.S. intelligence reports found that Russia was involved in cyberattacks to meddle in the November election in favor of the Republican nominee.

Moscow has denied any involvement, and Trump only acknowledged publicly for the first time Wednesday that he believes Russia had a role.

But Lewis' jab appeared to irk Trump, who tweeted that he "should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!"

The last part didn't sit well with Democratic lawmakers, some who noted that Trump was ripping the black congressman — the son of Southern sharecroppers whose fight against segregation and as an original Freedom Rider is well-documented — on the weekend ahead of the King holiday.

Lewis, 76, was beaten during a civil rights march in Selma, Alabama, in 1965. Since joining Congress in 1987, he's been a leading member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi defended her colleague and said those who've tried to silence him in the past have "failed."

Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., tweeted that Trump "isn't fit to polish hero (Rep. Lewis') boots," while Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., tweeted Lewis "knows true sacrifice. (Trump) has no clue."

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska supported Lewis on Twitter without directly rebuking Trump. On Friday, Sasse tweeted that Lewis should still attend the presidential inauguration — not for Trump but because it represents a "peaceful transfer of power."

Lewis' metropolitan Atlanta district covers predominantly black communities as well as historically black colleges, including Morehouse and Spelman. The FBI's latest crime report ranks Atlanta as No. 14 for violent crime in the nation, although overall crime in the city has been down, according to city police statistics.

House Speaker Paul Ryan did not immediately respond Saturday to a request for comment on Trump's tweet.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence also didn't wade into the controversial remarks, but called Lewis a friend in a blog post about his trip to Selma, Alabama, in 2010 to visit historic sites of the civil rights era.