The Department of Education’s civil rights chief apologized for comments she made regarding campus sexual assaults, which come as Betsy DeVos prepares to meet with advocates for both survivors and those accused of assault while weighing changes to Title IX enforcement.

Candice Jackson, the acting assistant secretary for civil rights at the Education Department, apologized in a statement on Thursday for saying that “90 percent” of campus sexual assault accusations develop out of drunken sex or break ups.

“What I said was flippant, and I am sorry,” Jackson said in the statement to NBC News. “All sexual harassment and sexual assault must be taken seriously — which has always been my position and will always be the position of this department.”

Jackson told The New York Times on Wednesday that in most investigations there is “not even an accusation that these accused students overrode the will of a young woman.”

“Rather, the accusations — 90 percent of them — fall into the category of ‘we were both drunk,’ ‘we broke up, and six months later I found myself under a Title IX investigation because she just decided that our last sleeping together was not quite right,’” she told The New York Times.

In her apology on Thursday, Jackson said that she was a victim of sexual assault.

“As a survivor of rape myself, I would never seek to diminish anyone’s experience,” she said in the statement. “My words in The New York Times poorly characterized the conversations I’ve had with countless groups of advocates.”

Jackson’s apology comes as U.S. Secretary of Education DeVos is scheduled to meet with survivors of sexual violence and those who say they have been falsely accused, during a series of listening sessions intended to discuss the impact of the department’s Title IX enforcement.

“The Secretary and senior Department officials have been engaged in ongoing discussions with students, parents, schools, advocacy groups and experts to learn about their experiences and hear their views of how the Department can best fulfill its obligations to protect students under Title IX,” the Education Department said in a press release on its website.

Title IX is a section of the Educational Amendments of 1972 that prohibits sex discrimination in educational programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.

The Obama administration had stepped up government enforcement of Title IX and schools’ obligations to respond to campus sexual assault.

DeVos previously came under fire from advocates for saying it would be “premature” for her to commit to upholding the previous administration’s Title IX guidance on campus sexual assault during a January confirmation hearing.