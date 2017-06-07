The president's son, Eric Trump, complained that those opposing his father’s agenda are “not even people" to him.

“I’ve never seen hatred like this,” Trump said on Fox News on Tuesday night. “To me, they’re not even people. It’s so, so sad. Morality’s just gone, morals have flown out the window and we deserve so much better than this as a country.”

Eric Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives at Andrews Air Force Base on April 16. Alex Brandon / AP file

“You see the Democratic Party, they’re imploding. They’re imploding. They have no message,” he told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “They became obstructionists because they have no message of their own.”

"They try and obstruct a great man, they try and obstruct his family, they come after us viciously, and it's truly, truly horrible."

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez, who Eric called a “total whack job” in the interview, released a statement condemning the remarks as “an attack on working families.”

“Believe it or not, Eric, Democrats are people. So are Muslims, immigrants, women, people with pre-existing conditions, and everyone else Trump is hurting,” he said in a statement.

An estimated 48 percent of registered voters are Democrats. Eric Trump has previously spoken out against sweeping condemnation of voters along political lines, when 2016 rival Hillary Clinton declared a portion of Trump supporters a "basket of deplorables." Eric Trump said at the time it was a "horrible statement."