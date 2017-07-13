Ex-Congress Staffers Charged With Distributing Delegate’s Explicit Photos

WASHINGTON — Two former staff members of a delegate to Congress were indicted Thursday for allegedly circulating nude pictures and videos that authorities say they stole from the delegate’s cell phone.

Juan R. McCullum, a former staffer for a delegate to the House of Representatives, distributed photos of the delegate and the delegate’s spouse on social media in July 2016, according to the federal indictment. McCullum also sent a text alerting another staffer, Dorene Browne-Louis, of what he had done, as well as sending her several of the pictures and videos, according to prosecutors.

The indictment refers to the victim as “Delegate S.P.” Politico reported last July personal photos and videos of the Virgin Islands' delegate to Congress, Democratic Rep. Stacey Plaskett, had been posted online and deleted.

Plaskett did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

McCullum offered to assist his boss in repairing her iPhone in March of 2016, according to the indictment. She provided McCullum with the phone’s password and he took it to a Washington, D.C., Apple store. Authorities say the device contained the images and video that would later leak online.

McCullum stopped working for the delegate in June 2016, one month before the explicit images appeared online.

Prosecutors allege McCullum created a Hotmail email account under a fake name and sent at least 11 messages containing the images to politicians, reporters and other people familiar with the delegate. He then created a Facebook account using the same fake name and uploaded the content, even “friending” the delegate's challengers in her upcoming primary contest.

A forensic investigation by the authorities found Browne-Louis had deleted multiple texts and emails from McCullum revealing the phony accounts, according to the indictment.

McCullum faces two counts of cyberstalking and Browne-Louis faces two counts of obstruction of justice. Browne-Louis has pled not guilty, while McCullum has yet to appear in court.